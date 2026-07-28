Meta upgrades AI assistant with planning, research features

Key points

Meta has introduced new planning, research and productivity features for its AI assistant.

The upgrade enables Meta AI to complete tasks across connected applications with less user input.

Users can generate presentations, reports and personalised schedules from a single prompt.

The new capabilities will roll out first through the Meta AI app before expanding to WhatsApp and additional markets.

Main story

Meta has unveiled a major upgrade to its AI assistant, introducing new task planning, research and productivity tools designed to help users complete complex activities with minimal prompting.

The company said the enhanced assistant is powered by its latest artificial intelligence model, Muse Spark 1.1, allowing it to coordinate tasks across connected applications and carry them through from planning to execution.

With the update, users can ask Meta AI to organise calendars, manage schedules, develop fitness programmes, prepare meal plans and deliver personalised daily briefings without having to issue multiple instructions.

The assistant has also gained more advanced research capabilities, enabling it to analyse information from online sources, academic papers and content shared across Meta’s platforms before producing comprehensive responses.

Meta said users can convert the assistant’s research into slide presentations and continue editing reports, presentations and other documents as they are being generated.

To simplify workflow management, all AI-created content, including presentations, plans and mood boards, will be stored in a central workspace where users can review, edit and share their projects.

The company said the upgraded features will initially be available in selected markets through the Meta AI app before expanding to more countries and becoming accessible on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

According to Meta, the latest enhancements represent another step toward developing more personalised AI systems capable of understanding user preferences, handling routine tasks and providing context-aware assistance.

The issues

The latest upgrade reflects intensifying competition among major technology companies to build AI assistants that function as personal productivity tools capable of carrying out multi-step tasks rather than simply responding to questions.

What’s being said

“The development marks another step towards building more personalised AI systems capable of understanding users’ preferences, managing routine tasks and providing context-aware assistance.” — Meta.

What’s next

Meta will begin rolling out the new features in selected markets via the Meta AI app before extending access to WhatsApp users and additional countries over the coming weeks.

Bottom line

By adding planning, research and document-generation capabilities, Meta is positioning its AI assistant as a more comprehensive digital productivity tool for both personal and professional use.