Police launch probe into killing of ex-Khana security chief

Key points

Former Khana Local Government Chief Security Officer, Letam Kine, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bori.

Rivers Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the attackers.

Khana council chairman described the killing as part of a worrying pattern of violent attacks in the area.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information.

Main story

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of former Chief Security Officer of Khana Local Government Area, Letam Kine.

Kine was shot dead by unidentified gunmen along Polytechnic Road in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, ASP Grace Iringe-Koko Agabe, said the attackers fled before security operatives arrived at the scene.

She said Kine’s body had been deposited in a mortuary pending an autopsy, while detectives worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“The Rivers State Police Command has launched a full investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Agabe said.

She urged the victim’s family to formally report the incident to the police to support ongoing investigations and facilitate the administration of justice.

“Reporting the matter to the police will aid ongoing investigations and facilitate the prompt administration of justice,” she added.

Agabe reaffirmed the command’s commitment to identifying, arresting and prosecuting everyone connected with the killing.

Reacting to the incident, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, Thomas Bariere, condemned the attack, describing it as a senseless act of violence.

He said Kine’s death was particularly disturbing because it came only weeks after the killing of Clement Deegbara of Kpong Community.

According to Bariere, the repeated attacks point to the activities of armed criminal gangs seeking to destabilise peace and security in the area.

He called on security agencies to intensify operations across Khana and ensure those responsible for the attacks were swiftly apprehended and prosecuted.

The chairman also extended condolences to Kine’s family and urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and continue providing security agencies with timely and credible information.

He reaffirmed that protecting lives and property remained a top priority of the local government administration.

The issues

The latest killing has heightened security concerns in Khana Local Government Area, where recurring violent attacks are raising fears about the activities of armed criminal groups. The incident is likely to increase pressure on security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering and restore public confidence.

What’s being said

“The Rivers State Police Command has launched a full investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.” — ASP Grace Iringe-Koko Agabe, Rivers Police spokesperson.

What’s next

Police investigators are expected to gather evidence, interview witnesses and pursue those responsible for the attack, while security operations in Khana are likely to be intensified.

Bottom line

The killing of a former local government security chief underscores persistent security challenges in parts of Rivers State and reinforces calls for stronger law enforcement action to curb violent crime.