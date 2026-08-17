Navy disrupts three illegal refineries, recovers 85,000 litres of AGO in Rivers

Key Points

Navy troops disrupted three illegal refining sites in Egbema, Rivers.

About 85,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO were recovered.

The operation followed intelligence on renewed illegal refining activities.

Navy says sustained operations are limiting the reactivation of illegal refining sites.

Main Story

The Nigerian Navy has shut down three illegal refining sites in Rivers State and recovered about 85,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The operation was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER under Operation DELTA SENTINEL in the Egbema area of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

Director of Naval Information, Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in an operational report issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the operation followed intelligence indicating that criminal groups were continuing illegal refining activities in the area.

According to him, the naval team found three refining locations containing eight dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs holding the suspected illegally refined products.

The recovered materials and the affected sites were dealt with in line with established procedures for tackling crude oil theft and illegal refining.

The latest operation came about two weeks after NNS PATHFINDER also disrupted two illegal refining sites in the area on Aug. 3.

Folorunsho said the repeated operations were aimed at preventing illegal refining operators from rebuilding facilities and establishing new footholds in the area.

He said continued pressure on the networks had contributed to a reduction in the reactivation of previously disrupted illegal refining sites.

The Issues

Illegal refining and crude oil theft remain a challenge to Nigeria’s oil industry, with security agencies continuing operations to dismantle illicit production facilities and petroleum supply networks.

What’s Being Said

“The repeated disruption of illegal refining activities in the area reflects the navy’s sustained efforts to prevent criminal elements from regaining operational footholds and rebuilding illicit refining infrastructure.” – Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho, Director of Naval Information.

What’s Next

The Navy said it would continue operations against illegal refining networks while protecting critical oil and gas infrastructure and national economic assets.

Bottom Line

The latest operation is part of sustained naval efforts to disrupt illegal petroleum production in Rivers and prevent operators from rebuilding refining sites after previous facilities have been dismantled.