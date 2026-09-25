Meta platforms capture half of tracked social media traffic

KEY POINTS

• Meta owned platforms accounted for 50.34 per cent of tracked global social media web traffic in the 2026 analysis.

• Facebook led the ranking with 9.10 billion estimated visits, followed by Instagram with 6.08 billion.

• Reddit was the highest ranked non Meta platform with 5.08 billion estimated visits.

• The figures are estimates based on Ahrefs and Semrush data and do not represent unique users.

MAIN STORY

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads and Messenger accounted for more than half of the global social media web traffic tracked in a 2026 analysis by OneLittleWeb.com.

The five platforms recorded a combined 18.34 billion estimated web visits during the period covered, giving Meta a 50.34 per cent share of the social media traffic included in the analysis.

The analysis examined 10,171 websites using estimated traffic data from Ahrefs and Semrush. The two digital intelligence platforms provide estimates based on web crawl and search data, rather than direct records of every visitor.

Facebook retained the largest share of tracked social media traffic, recording 9.10 billion estimated visits and accounting for 24.98 per cent of the total.

Instagram followed with 6.08 billion visits and a 16.68 per cent share, while Reddit ranked third with 5.08 billion visits, making it the leading platform outside Meta’s portfolio.

Facebook and Instagram together generated 15.18 billion estimated visits, equivalent to 41.66 per cent of the social media traffic covered by the analysis.

Reddit’s traffic also placed it ahead of several major platforms. Its estimated visits were 1.28 times the traffic recorded by X, 2.12 times TikTok’s and 3.43 times LinkedIn’s.

X ranked fourth with 3.96 billion estimated visits and a 10.87 per cent share, while WhatsApp followed in fifth position with 2.72 billion visits.

According to the analysis, X was among the few major platforms in the top 10 to record an increase, adding 52.24 million estimated web visits during the period measured.

TikTok ranked sixth with 2.39 billion visits, followed by LinkedIn with 1.48 billion and Pinterest with 1.19 billion.

Pixiv and VK completed the top 10, recording 603.97 million and 595.57 million estimated visits respectively.

The wider top 20 included Telegram, Bilibili, Quora, Marca, Threads, Note, Snapchat, Messenger, Tumblr and Dzen.

Within Meta’s remaining platforms, Threads recorded 257.30 million estimated web visits, while Messenger recorded 185.88 million.

OneLittleWeb said its “Most Visited Websites in the World” dynamic dashboard tracks websites across different categories using data from Ahrefs and Semrush.

For the social media analysis, the broader database was filtered to identify websites classified under the social media category.

The report cautioned that the figures represent estimated web visits tracked through the analysis and should not be treated as a count of unique users on the platforms.

THE ISSUES

Meta’s combined share reflects the concentration of tracked social media web traffic among a small number of major platforms, with Facebook and Instagram alone accounting for more than two fifths of the traffic covered. Reddit’s position shows that non Meta platforms still command substantial web traffic, with the platform ranking ahead of X, TikTok and LinkedIn in the analysis. The figures are based on estimated web traffic rather than direct visitor records. They therefore provide an indication of website traffic patterns but do not establish the number of individual users on each platform. The data also covers web visits, meaning it should not be interpreted as a measure of total activity across platforms, particularly where users access services through applications rather than websites.

WHAT’S NEXT

OneLittleWeb’s dynamic dashboard will continue to track websites across categories using data from Ahrefs and Semrush, while the social media analysis provides a basis for comparing estimated web traffic among major platforms.

BOTTOM LINE

Meta’s five platforms accounted for 50.34 per cent of the global social media web traffic tracked in the analysis. However, the figures measure estimated web visits, not unique users or total activity across the platforms.