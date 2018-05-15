MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Lily Hospitals Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

Lily hospitals Ltd, established since 1986 remains one of the foremost hospitals in Nigeria and within the South-South region of the country. It is the first private hospital in Nigeria to achieve ISO 9001:2000 quality management system certification from the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON). We are also consistently committed to high standards; continuous improvement, service excellence, organizational citizenship, and outstanding work ethics.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below in Delta State:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY