UAC of Nigeria Plc. is a leading private sector enterprise with active participation in the development of the country since 1879. A diversified, food-focused company, UAC’s operations span the animal feeds, packaged foods, real estate, paints and logistics sectors of the economy. We are committed to building and developing our people towards realizing their full potentials.

Applications are invited for the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY