NSE Index Flags Off New Week with Downward Spiral, Drops 0.84%

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, May 14, opened the new week with movement south.

Consequently, the All Share Index of the bourse, NSE-ASI depreciated by 0.84%. as a result of the selloff across major sectors.

Similarly, market breadth index closed negative with 32 declining stocks paired against 11 advancing stocks.

With a growth of 4.98% in stock value, Caverton led the advancers’ chart, while CILeasing dropped a staggering 9.36% to emerge the worst performing stock on Monday.

The Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods Index, dropping by 1.55%, due to the selloff in Champion, causing a 4.59% loss in stock value, a 3.16% plunge in Nestle, a 2.01% drop in Nigerian Breweries, a 1.76% fall in UACN and a 0.14% in Flourmill.

NSE Banking Index crashed by 0.44%, largely driven by the losses in Diamond Bank, FBNH, Ecobank Transnational, Zenith bank and Access Bank.

NSE Industrial Index slumped by 0.25%, following the decline in Dangote cement.

NSE Oil & Gas Index advanced by 0.01%, as a result of the gain in Eterna Oil, which offset the loss in Forte Oil.

At the end of trading, UBA emerged the most actively traded with 60million units of shares worth N707million.