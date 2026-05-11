Barcelona clinch 29th La Liga title after El Clasico victory over Real Madrid

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to secure the 2025-26 La Liga title.

Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres scored in the opening half.

The victory moved Barcelona 14 points clear with three games remaining.

Real Madrid will finish the season without a major trophy.

Barcelona won the league title in front of home supporters at Camp Nou.

Main Story

Barcelona sealed their 29th Spanish league title after defeating fierce rivals Real Madrid 2-0 in Sunday’s El Clasico at Camp Nou. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres in the first half ensured Hansi Flick’s side retained the La Liga crown and completed another successful domestic campaign.

The victory moved Barcelona 14 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with only three matches left in the season, making it mathematically impossible for Los Blancos to catch them.

It was a historic evening for the Catalan club, as the title was decided directly through the result of a Clasico for only the second time in La Liga history.

Barcelona entered the match needing only to avoid defeat but instead dominated large spells of the encounter in front of a packed Camp Nou crowd celebrating the return of league football to the renovated stadium.

Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, opened the scoring with a superb free-kick from outside the penalty area after being selected ahead of injured youngster Lamine Yamal. Torres doubled Barcelona’s advantage shortly after, finishing confidently following a clever backheel assist from Dani Olmo.

Real Madrid struggled to recover despite creating several opportunities through Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, whose second-half effort was ruled out for offside.

Madrid also entered the game amid off-field concerns after midfielder Federico Valverde reportedly suffered a head injury following a training-ground altercation involving teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick took charge of the team despite reports that his father passed away before the fixture. The title triumph offers some consolation after Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final exit against Atletico Madrid earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to begin a major squad and managerial review after ending a second consecutive campaign without silverware. Former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has already been linked with a possible return to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

What’s Being Said

“This title is special because we won it against Madrid at home with our fans,” Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said after the match.

“We have been the best team in Spain this season. Of course, we wanted the Champions League too, but next season we will try again.”

Reports in Spain also suggest Barcelona are aiming to finish the season with a record-equalling 100 points if they win their remaining fixtures.

What’s Next

Barcelona will now focus on finishing the season strongly and preparing for another push in Europe next campaign. Real Madrid are expected to assess their squad and coaching structure during the summer transfer window after a disappointing season. The club’s remaining matches could also determine the futures of several senior players and coaching staff.

Bottom Line

Barcelona once again demonstrated their domestic dominance with a decisive Clasico victory that secured the La Liga title. While the Catalans celebrate another championship, Real Madrid face mounting pressure to rebuild ahead of next season.