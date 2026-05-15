PenCom grants PFAs regulatory waiver for investment in Dangote Refinery IPO

Key points

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) a one-off regulatory forbearance for the proposed Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) IPO.

The waiver specifically covers requirements regarding existence, profitability, and dividend history outlined in Section 6.2.7.1 (iii) of the investment regulations.

The circular, dated May 13, 2026, took immediate effect following an assessment of the refinery’s strategic economic importance and financial fundamentals.

PFAs must still adhere to internal investment policies, risk management frameworks, and fiduciary duties to retirees.

PenCom emphasized that this dispensation is exceptional, case-specific, and does not set a precedent for future IPOs.

Main Story

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) a one-off regulatory forbearance to enable investment of pension assets in the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP).

In a circular dated May 13, 2026 and signed by PenCom Director, Surveillance Department, A.M. Saleem, the commission noted that the move followed a review of a request for special dispensation despite existing regulatory limitations.

The decision clears a major regulatory hurdle that could have limited pension fund participation in the offering, given that the refinery may not yet satisfy conventional track-record requirements.

The commission specifically waived the requirements relating to existence, profitability, and dividend history contained in Section 6.2.7.1 (iii) of the Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets.

PenCom stated that the decision followed a careful assessment of the refinery’s strategic economic importance, financial fundamentals, growth prospects, and broader impact on the Nigerian economy.

The commission also took into account the record of Dangote Industries Limited, the refinery’s majority shareholder. However, it stressed that the waiver would not override other regulatory safeguards governing pension investments.

The Issues

Regulatory requirements for “existence, profitability, and dividend history” are standard safeguards intended to protect retiree funds from high-risk, unproven ventures.

The exception for a single entity raises questions about the long-term consistency of investment regulations and the potential for other major corporations to seek similar waivers.

PFAs face the challenge of balancing this “strategic investment opportunity” with their primary fiduciary duty to ensure the safety and liquidity of pension assets for contributors.

What’s Being Said

“The Commission has carefully evaluated the strategic investment opportunity and the economic impact of the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) on the pension industry and the wider economy,” the circular read.

“The commission hereby grant a special dispensation from Section 6.2.7.1 (iii) of the Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets,” PenCom stated.

“This dispensation involves waiving the applicable existence, profitability, and dividend requirements without prejudice to other extant regulatory safeguards,” the circular added.

“The regulatory forbearance granted under this Circular is exceptional, one-off, and strictly case-specific to the Initial Public Offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE. It shall not constitute an automatic precedent for future Initial Public Offerings or other investment transactions,” PenCom emphasized.

What’s Next

PFAs will now begin internal evaluations and risk assessments to determine the volume of pension assets to be allocated to the Dangote Refinery IPO.

The capital market expects a significant surge in institutional participation following this regulatory clearance, potentially making it one of the largest IPOs in Nigerian history.

Financial analysts will monitor the refinery’s performance closely to see if it delivers the “growth potential” cited by PenCom as justification for the waiver.

Bottom Line

By waiving established profitability and track-record rules, PenCom has paved the way for billions of naira in pension funds to flow into the Dangote Refinery IPO, treating the project as a unique national economic asset rather than a standard commercial offering.