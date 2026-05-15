CoComelon: The Movie unveils voice cast and February 2027 release date

Keypoints

Universal Pictures has scheduled the theatrical release of CoComelon: The Movie for February 19, 2027.

The voice cast features SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz, and Sarah Sherman, alongside series regulars.

The film is directed by Kat Good, with Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter serving as executive music producer.

Production partners include Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, DreamWorks Animation, and DNEG Group.

The movie is based on the YouTube phenomenon that has expanded into spin-offs like Netflix’s CoComelon Lane.

Main Story

The children’s animation phenomenon CoComelon has unveiled a first look image and the voice cast for CoComelon: The Movie, an upcoming Universal Pictures movie set for a Feb. 19, 2027 theatrical release.

The big screen CG animated treatment based on the popular kids show will follow JJ, his friends, and a new cast of characters. Joining the franchise are SZA, Ike Barinholtz, Nicholas Hoult, and Sarah Sherman. Also set to voice new characters are Ego Nwodim, Josh Johnson, Matt Friend, Rhys Darby, and Cristo Fernández.

The project is a collaboration between Moonbug Entertainment and Flywheel Media, with animation handled by DNEG Group and support from Prime Focus Studios and DreamWorks Animation.

Director Kat Good, known for Kung Fu Panda, will lead the feature, while Justin Tranter oversees the film’s signature sing-along music. Originally a YouTube sensation in the late 2010s, CoComelon has grown into a global brand under Candle Media, encompassing various spin-offs such as Cody Time and Nina’s Familia.

The Issues

Translating short-form YouTube content into a feature-length narrative requires a significant expansion of the CoComelon world while maintaining the “earworm” musical appeal for preschoolers.

The production involves a complex web of partners including Blackstone-backed Candle Media and Flywheel Media, which is concurrently developing The Angry Birds Movie 3.

The 2027 theatrical window places the film in a competitive period for family entertainment as streaming-first brands increasingly move toward traditional cinema releases.

What’s Next

Universal Pictures will likely release further “first look” teasers and trailers as production by the DNEG Group progresses through 2026.

Marketing campaigns are expected to leverage the massive existing YouTube and Netflix audience to drive ticket sales for the February 2027 opening.

Merchandise and soundtrack tie-ins overseen by Moonbug Entertainment will be synchronized with the theatrical debut to maximize the film’s commercial impact.

Bottom Line

By securing a high-profile voice cast and the backing of Universal and DreamWorks, CoComelon is attempting to cement its status as a multi-platform entertainment powerhouse through its first full-length theatrical cinematic outing.