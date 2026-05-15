FIFA 2026 World Cup song “Dai Dai” featuring Shakira and Burna Boy debuts

Key points

The official FIFA 2026 World Cup song, titled “Dai Dai,” was released on Thursday, May 14.

The track is a collaboration between Colombian artist Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

The song features a blend of Afrobeats, dance-pop, world beats, and reggaetón.

Shakira is set to co-headline the World Cup final halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS.

The 2026 tournament begins June 11 at Estadio Azteca and concludes July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Main Story

The official FIFA 2026 World Cup song,helmed by Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian sensation Burna Boy has arrived on Thursday (May 14).

Coined “Dai Dai,” the nearly four-minute track seamlessly blends both musical worlds, bringing to life a catchy tune powered by Afrobeats, dance-pop, world beats and reggaetón. Lyrically, the song keeps true to the spirit of soccer, sending a motivational and uplifting message to athletes and fans alike.

“Dai Dai” marks the second time Shakira has been tapped for an official FIFA World Cup song following “Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)” recorded for the 2010 World Cup.

The new track pays homage to football legends such as Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Messi, while shouting out participating nations including Brazil, the United States, and Nigeria.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off in June across Mexico, Canada, and the United States, culminating in a final match in New Jersey.

The Issues

Blending distinct genres like Afrobeats and Latin reggaetón requires a delicate production balance to appeal to a diverse global audience without losing the cultural essence of either artist.

The song faces the high bar of following “Waka Waka,” which remains one of the most successful sports anthems in history, spending 42 weeks at No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart.

Co-headlining a halftime show with major acts like Madonna and BTS presents a logistical and creative challenge to ensure each global fanbase is represented during the final.

What’s Being Said

“You knew from the day you were born/ That here in this place you belong/ You’ve been this brave all along/ What broke you once, made you strong,” Shakira sings at the top of the track.

“Go follow your desire/ Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” chants Burna Boy.

FIFA confirmed that the final will take place at MetLife Stadium, which “has been renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the games.”

The song is described as “bringing to life a catchy tune powered by Afrobeats, dance-pop, world beats and reggaetón.”

What’s Next

The song is expected to debut on global music charts next week as streaming numbers surge following the official announcement.

Rehearsals for the World Cup final halftime show featuring Shakira, Madonna, and BTS will likely begin as the tournament approaches its July conclusion.

FIFA will release the official music video for “Dai Dai,” expected to feature highlights of football legends and the 48 participating teams.

Bottom Line

With “Dai Dai,” FIFA is leaning into the global popularity of Afrobeats and Latin pop to create a cross-continental anthem that bridges the gap between traditional football strongholds and the emerging soccer market in North America.