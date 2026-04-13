Man City defeat Chelsea 3-0, cut Arsenal title lead

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 12, 2026

Key Points

Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-0 to close gap on Arsenal

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth a day earlier

Title race tightens with crucial City vs Arsenal clash looming

Main Story

Manchester City reignited the Premier League title race on Sunday with a commanding 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, capitalising on Arsenal’s shock defeat to Bournemouth.

After a sluggish first half, City delivered a decisive second-half performance, scoring three goals in 17 minutes through Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, and Jeremy Doku. The result leaves Pep Guardiola’s side six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, significantly tightening the title race.

City’s breakthrough came in the 51st minute when O’Reilly headed home from a Rayan Cherki cross. Six minutes later, Guehi doubled the lead with a powerful finish following a precise through ball from Cherki. Doku sealed the win in the 68th minute after capitalising on a defensive error by Chelsea.

The win comes after Arsenal’s 2-1 loss on Saturday, opening a window for City to re-enter contention. A victory against Arsenal in their upcoming Etihad clash could reduce the gap to just three points.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to struggle for consistency under manager Liam Rosenior, managing just one win in their last seven league matches.

“We showed the mentality required at this stage of the season,” said Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager.

What’s Being Said

“This defeat is a punch in the face,” said Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager, reacting to his side’s loss that allowed City back into contention.

“We need to respond quickly because the pressure is now very real,” an unnamed club source close to Arsenal’s technical team told reporters.

What’s Next

Manchester City host Arsenal in a decisive title clash on April 19

Chelsea face mounting pressure to secure a top-five finish for Champions League qualification

Arsenal must respond quickly to avoid a repeat of previous late-season collapses

The Bottom Line: Manchester City’s late-season surge is following a familiar script under Guardiola. With momentum shifting and a direct clash ahead, Arsenal’s title grip is now under serious threat.