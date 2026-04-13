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Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY Bitcoin falls 3.4% as geopolitical tensions trigger selloff

Bitcoin falls 3.4% as geopolitical tensions trigger selloff

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 13, 2026

Key Points

  • Bitcoin drops 3.4% to $71,158 amid rising geopolitical tensions
  • Failed U.S.–Iran talks and Hormuz blockade trigger risk-off sentiment
  • Over $73 million in liquidations accelerate downside pressure

Main Story

Bitcoin declined by 3.4% over the past 24 hours to trade at $71,158, underperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which fell by 2.78%, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East triggered a broad risk-off move.

The selloff followed the collapse of U.S.–Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad on April 12, alongside the announcement of a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

The development heightened global uncertainty, prompting investors to exit risk-sensitive assets, including cryptocurrencies. Analysts noted that Bitcoin is currently behaving like a macro risk asset, reacting sharply to geopolitical shocks.

Market data shows that approximately 13.5 million Bitcoin addresses are currently holding coins at a loss, increasing the likelihood of selling pressure if prices rebound toward break-even levels.

The decline was further exacerbated by a wave of forced liquidations. Over $73 million in leveraged Bitcoin positions were wiped out within 24 hours—a 63% increase from the previous period—while funding rates turned deeply negative, reflecting bearish sentiment among traders.

Technically, Bitcoin is approaching a critical support zone around $70,900. A sustained break below this level could open downside risk toward the $69,000–$68,000 range, while a rebound could see prices retest resistance near $73,000.

What’s Being Said

“The market is treating Bitcoin as a risk-sensitive asset in the short term, reacting quickly to geopolitical developments,” crypto analysts noted.

“Extreme negative funding rates could signal bearish sentiment, but also set up conditions for a potential short squeeze if momentum reverses,” market data providers said.

What’s Next

  • Traders are watching the $70,900 support level for near-term direction
  • Further geopolitical developments in the Strait of Hormuz will shape risk sentiment
  • Funding rates and liquidation trends will determine short-term market positioning

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin’s pullback underscores its growing sensitivity to global macro shocks. Until geopolitical tensions ease, price action is likely to remain volatile and driven by external risk sentiment rather than fundamentals.

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