FG denies reports of errors in new tax laws

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 12, 2026

Key Points

FG denies claims finance minister admitted errors in tax laws

Government cites growth in taxpayer registration as early success

Concerns persist over discrepancies flagged by lawmakers and experts

Main Story

The Federal Government has dismissed reports that the Minister of State for Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, admitted errors in Nigeria’s newly implemented tax laws, describing such claims as misleading.

In a statement issued by the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, authorities said media reports misrepresented Oyedele’s remarks during a recent Nigerian Bar Association conference in Lagos.

According to the committee, the minister did not call for any legislative probe, noting that the tax laws had already been finalised and gazetted following approval by the National Assembly earlier in 2026.

The government highlighted early gains from the reforms, including a sharp increase in registered taxpayers—from approximately 10 million to over 100 million—as well as rising compliance among informal businesses registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Officials attributed these outcomes to policy measures such as tax exemptions for low-income earners and small businesses, alongside reliefs on essential goods and services including food, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“These publications misrepresent the Minister’s statements,” the committee said in its official release.

The Issues (Optional)

The controversy underscores ongoing concerns about transparency and implementation risks in Nigeria’s tax reform process. Lawmakers, including Abdussamad Dasuki, and advisory firms like KPMG have previously flagged discrepancies between legislative drafts and final gazetted versions, raising questions about policy consistency and execution.

What’s Being Said

“No law is perfect. Continuous stakeholder engagement is essential to address any gaps,” said Taiwo Oyedele.

“We urge the public to rely on official sources for accurate information,” the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee stated.

What’s Next

Government expected to introduce refinements through future Finance Bills

Continued stakeholder consultations anticipated across sectors

Monitoring of tax compliance growth and revenue impact to shape policy adjustments

The Bottom Line: While the government is defending the integrity of the new tax laws, lingering concerns from lawmakers and experts suggest the reform process remains a work in progress, with credibility hinging on transparent implementation and continuous review.