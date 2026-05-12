Macron urges Africa-France partnerships to strengthen sovereignty

Key points

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, emphasizing that Africa is the world’s youngest and fastest-growing continent.

Macron highlighted a shared need for Europe and Africa to build strategic autonomy in technology, AI, and energy to reduce dependence on the U.S. and China.

The summit attracted over 2,000 leaders and resulted in more than 500 million euros worth of deals.

Orange committed to establishing 50 digital centres to train one million young Africans by 2030.

New agreements include the Acre Export Finance Fund I and a partnership between Proparco and Ecobank Group for agriculture and women entrepreneurs.

Main Story

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for increased investment in Africa to strengthen the continent’s sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

Speaking at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Macron noted that both Africa and Europe remain dependent on global powers like the United States and China for innovation and digital solutions.

The summit, themed “Africa Forward: Partnerships between Africa and France for Innovation and Growth,” was co-organized by the French and Kenyan governments and attended by more than 2,000 business leaders and policymakers. Macron stated that France is prepared to make smart investments in technology, payment systems, and creative industries to benefit African youth and strengthen bilateral ties.

The French president emphasized that infrastructure development is impossible without energy and called for joint investments in renewable and nuclear infrastructure to expand electrification.

He also identified talent retention as a shared challenge, noting that strong educational systems are required to keep skilled youths on the continent.

During the forum, several major initiatives were highlighted, including the Digital Africa initiative and a commitment by telecom firm Orange to train one million young Africans by 2030.

Additionally, Proparco, a subsidiary of the French Development Agency, reaffirmed its commitment to the continent, having already committed over 4.6 billion euros between 2022 and 2025.

The event concluded with the signing of deals worth over 500 million euros, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and agricultural value chains.

The Issues

Africa and Europe both face a “digital divide” where they are primarily consumers of AI and technology designed in America or China.

The lack of consistent energy infrastructure remains the primary bottleneck for large-scale industrial and digital development across African nations.

Retaining high-level technical talent is difficult when global hubs like Silicon Valley offer more established ecosystems for entrepreneurs.

What’s Being Said

“There is a divide between entrepreneurs and consumers, and the solutions are designed in America or China,” stated Emmanuel Macron.

“When we talk about AI, many of us today are merely consumers. We share the same battle when it comes to investment and building strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa,” Macron added.

“We must build renewable and nuclear infrastructure to expand electrification for homes and businesses across Africa,” he said regarding energy needs.

“The challenge is the same in Africa. We must train more people and create strong educational systems that will help retain talent on the continent,” Macron noted on talent development.

What’s Next

Orange will begin the rollout of 50 digital centers across the continent to meet its 2030 training goal.

Implementation of the Acre Export Finance Fund I will start to provide funding for sustainable infrastructure projects.

France is expected to expand specific academic partnerships with African universities to accelerate digital training and innovation.

Bottom Line

President Macron is positioning France as a strategic partner in Africa’s quest for sovereignty, focusing on energy and technology investments to break the cycle of dependence on external global powers.