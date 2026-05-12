Moniepoint partners with Women Techmakers to deepen digital talent pipeline

Key points

Moniepoint Inc. has announced it is deepening investment in Nigeria’s digital talent pipeline through practical technology training for women.

The initiative is in partnership with Women Techmakers Lagos and Google Developer Group (GDG) in Lagos.

The program focused on hands-on product development, leadership training, and the deployment of AI-powered solutions.

Kemi Nwogu, Head of Product at Moniepoint Inc., urged participants to challenge stereotypes that discourage female participation in science and technology.

The event included a “Prompt to Production” workshop and a Buildathon where participants developed and deployed solutions in real time.

Main Story

Moniepoint Inc. stated on Monday that it is increasing its investment in Nigeria’s digital talent pipeline by providing practical technology training for women.

The announcement was made during an event held in partnership with Women Techmakers Lagos and Google Developer Group (GDG) in Lagos, which featured hands-on product development and leadership training.

Speaking at the event, Kemi Nwogu, Head of Product at Moniepoint Inc., said the future of technology would depend on women who were equipped not only to participate in the ecosystem, but also to shape it.

She stated that women must challenge long-standing stereotypes that discouraged female participation in science and technology related careers.

Nwogu urged participants to embrace continuous learning through coding bootcamps, online courses, and open-source projects while using practical challenges to build relevant industry skills.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Unscripted: Leading Beyond the Patterns We Inherited,” which examined leadership stereotypes within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

Funke Olasupo, Co-organiser of Women Techmakers Lagos, stated that the initiative was designed to move beyond ceremonial conversations around women empowerment.

She explained that the program sought to bridge the gap between having ideas and building them by creating a space where women could deploy their ideas into live products using AI tools within a few hours. A major highlight was the “Prompt to Production” workshop, facilitated by Taiwo Famakinde, where participants learned to transform ideas into functional products using AI tools.

The workshop culminated in a Buildathon where participants developed and deployed solutions in real time, with outstanding projects recognized at the close of the program. The initiative aligns with Moniepoint’s broader investment in talent development through programs such as Women in Tech, DreamDevs, HatchDev, and the Federal Government’s 3MTT initiative.

The Issues

Long-standing stereotypes and social constructs continue to discourage female participation in science and technology careers from a young age.

A significant gap exists between the conceptual phase of tech ideas and the actual building and deployment of live products.

Continuous upskilling in emerging technologies like AI is necessary to ensure women can navigate and redefine workplace structures across engineering and creative industries.

What’s Being Said

“From a young age, many girls have been subtly discouraged from pursuing science and tech. These patterns are not facts; they are constructs, and what has been constructed can be deconstructed,” said Kemi Nwogu.

“Oftentimes, there is a gap between having ideas and actually building them. We wanted to bridge that gap by creating a space where women could deploy their ideas into live products using AI tools within a few hours,” stated Funke Olasupo.

“The future of technology would depend on women who were equipped not only to participate in the ecosystem, but also to shape it,” Nwogu added.

What’s Next

Moniepoint is expected to continue its investment in technology talent through sustained partnerships with developer communities and government initiatives like 3MTT.

Participants who completed the Buildathon are encouraged to continue using AI tools to transform technical challenges into industry-relevant skills.

Future collaborations between Moniepoint and Women Techmakers may focus on expanding these practical workshops to reach more women in diverse creative and engineering fields.

Bottom Line

Moniepoint is addressing the digital talent gap by providing women with hands-on AI training and leadership skills to transition from conceptual ideas to functional product deployment.