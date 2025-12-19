Lere Paimo Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plan To Reshoot ‘Ogbori Elemoso’

Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker Lere Paimo has raised concerns over an alleged attempt to remake his classic historical film Ogbori Elemoso without his consent, describing the move as a violation of his intellectual property rights.

Ogbori Elemoso is one of the few notable Yoruba historical films that dramatises events leading to the establishment of Ogbomosoland.

Paimo, who wrote and produced the film in 1987, raised the alarm at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday. The film was distributed by Eda Films Ltd and featured prominent Nollywood and theatre veterans, including Jide Kosoko, Kareem Adepoju, Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow), Isola Ogunsola, Dento, Deji Olofa Ina and Ogun Majek.

He said the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, had earlier contacted him to inquire about the cost of remaking the historical work to meet global standards. According to Paimo, he quoted ₦100 million and was awaiting a response.

However, he alleged that while discussions were still ongoing, a film producer, Benedict Ayoola, popularly known as Ben O Ben, alongside others, visited his residence and informed him that they already had the monarch’s approval to proceed with the remake.

“They told me they had obtained permission from Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye to remake Ogbori Elemoso and that my consent was no longer required,” he said.

Paimo further alleged that the group described a payment made to him as a “gift” rather than compensation for the intellectual property. He said ₦7.5 million was paid into his account, but his children rejected the money, describing it as manipulation and robbery, after which he returned the sum to Fewchore Studio.

He said his lawyer subsequently issued a cease-and-desist letter to the producers, but they allegedly insisted they had royal backing and warned that legal action would be futile.

Efforts to get a response from Mr Ayoola were unsuccessful as of press time.

Describing Ogbori Elemoso as a project produced through deep personal sacrifice, Paimo said the film brought him national recognition, including the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour, but left him financially strained.

“I suffered greatly to produce this movie. I incurred heavy debts, and my car was even seized because of the loans I took to complete the project,” he said.

He appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and other prominent Nigerians to intervene to protect his legacy and intellectual property rights.

The 1987 Yoruba classic tells the story of Idagiri, a feared warlord whose reign of terror forced the Olugbon to seek help from Soun Ogunlola of Ogbomoso. Although Soun initially declined, he later confronted and defeated Idagiri.

The story further recounts betrayal, conflict and heroism, culminating in Soun’s defeat of Elemoso, a dreaded monster terrorising Oyo, an act that secured his place in Yoruba history.