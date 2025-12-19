FilmOne Triumphs At 2025 Nollywood Awards

FilmOne Entertainment recorded a strong showing at this year’s Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, winning nine awards across multiple categories at the industry event celebrating excellence in Nigerian cinema.

The awards ceremony recognised outstanding achievements in filmmaking, storytelling, performance and technical craft, highlighting the creative depth that continues to shape Nollywood’s growing influence across Africa and beyond.

FilmOne’s productions were widely acknowledged across key categories, underscoring the company’s role in driving quality filmmaking and promoting diverse narratives to audiences.

The company’s winning titles and categories included Best Supporting Actress for Mercy Aigbe (My Mother Is a Witch), Best Soundtrack (Iyalode), Best Use of Food (Owambe Thieves), Best Indigenous Film (Abanisete), Best Screenplay (My Mother Is a Witch), Best Use of Makeup (Labake Olododo), Best Editing (Reel Love), Movie of the Year (Farmer’s Bride), and Director of the Year (Farmer’s Bride).

Commenting on the achievement, the Chief Content Officer of FilmOne Entertainment and FilmOne Studios, Ladun Awobokun, described the awards as a reflection of the company’s commitment to excellence and collaboration within the industry.

“This remarkable haul of nine awards reflects our commitment to excellence and the immense talent and vision within our team and collaborators,” Awobokun said. “We are proud to champion stories that resonate deeply with audiences across West Africa and beyond.”

The success comes on the back of strong box office performances by both Nigerian and international titles distributed by FilmOne, alongside the company’s continued efforts to elevate Nollywood through strategic acquisitions and high-profile premieres.

FilmOne Entertainment has continued to expand its footprint in the African entertainment industry through partnerships, original productions and an extensive distribution network that supports the cross-border reach of African cinema.