Burna Boy, Olamide Make Former President Obama’s Favourite Music Of 2025

Former United States President Barack Obama has included songs by Nigerian Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Olamide in his annual list of favourite music for 2025.

The lists, released on Thursday, also featured books and movies selected by Obama. On the music list, he named Burna Boy’s Tatata featuring Travis Scott and Olamide’s 99 featuring Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake, and Young John.

British-Nigerian singer Obongjayar’s Not In Surrender was also among the selections. American artists Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Lady Gaga, Gunna, and Canadian rapper Drake were included as well.

Sharing the lists via his X handle, Obama wrote: “As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy.”

The annual lists have become a highly anticipated tradition, giving fans insight into Obama’s cultural interests and introducing global audiences to a mix of established and emerging artists.