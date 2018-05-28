Leadership Award 2017: Air Peace Emerges Company of the Year

Nigeria’s leading airline carrier, Air Peace, has emerged the “Company of the Year” by the Leadership Group. This comes after the airline was recently recognised as a “National Carrier of Repute” at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in Abia State, where six of its crew members were also honoured as “Nigerian Crew Member of Repute”.

Speaking at the Leadership 2017 Awards in Abuja, Chairman of Leadership Group Limited, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah said Air Peace and other award recipients were selected for the honour strictly on merit.

He hailed the carrier and other awardees for making significant contributions to the economic development of the country, urging them to sustain the high standards they were reputed for.

Meanwhile, Air Peace has dedicated the award to its customers, saying their huge support and patronage had been the pillars of its success since it commenced commercial flight operations more than three years ago.

The airline assured that the award, which was received on its behalf by Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, the airline‘s Chief Operating Officer, would spur it to deepen the quality of its flight services.

“The award from Leadership Group”, the airline said in a statement issued by Mr. Chris Iwarah, its Corporate Communications Manager, “is another proof of the high quality of our contributions to the development of Nigeria’s economy and delivery of excellent flight services.”

It assured: “We are driven by our passion to reward the huge support and patronage of our esteemed guests over the years. We are not going to spare any effort to make the flying experience of our guests truly great and rewarding