Air Peace set to Expand its Regional Operation

Nigerian airline carrier, Air Peace, on Monday, says it will begin the third phase of its regional operations in the next few weeks with the launch of its flights to Monrovia, Lome, Abidjan and some other West African destinations.

Chris Iwarah, Head of Corporate Communications, made this known on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Mr. Iwarah said that the airline was already realising its goal of guaranteeing seamless connectivity on the West Coast of Africa with the launch of its Accra, Ghana; Freetown, Sierra Leone and Dakar, Senegal flight operations.

He said that the plan to add Monrovia, Lome and Abidjan to the airline’s route network was in appreciation of its customers on the West Coast who had reached out to it to expand its regional operations to cover more underserved destinations.

“On Feb.16, 2017, we launched our Accra, Ghana operations and gave members of the flying public a refreshing choice of spectacular flight services on the route.

“Just about a year after our entry into the Accra route, we took another huge step to deepen our West Coast operations with the launch of our Freetown, Banjul and Dakar services on Feb.19, 2018.

“We are deeply grateful that members of the flying public have not only endorsed our regional flight operations with their patronage and loyalty, but are now requesting that we expand our network to cover more West Coast destinations.

“We feel highly honoured that our wonderful guests are pleased with our domestic and regional operations,” Mr. Iwarah said.

According to him, the goal of Air Peace is to make air connectivity on the West Coast and indeed the entire Africa seamless, comfortable and affordable and a refreshing experience.

He said: “We are ready to take up the challenge and kick off the third phase of our regional operations with the commencement of our Monrovia, Lome and Abidjan services in the next few weeks.

“It is the least we can do in appreciation of our esteemed guests whose support and loyalty have taken us to the top spot as leaders of the commercial flight business on the West Coast of Africa,” he added.