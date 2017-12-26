Air Peace Acquires New Aircraft, Begins Flights to Yola, Kano

Nigerian domestic airline, Air Peace has taken delivery of a Boeing 737-300 to increase the number of aircraft in its fleet, in order to cover more routes in the north, specifically, Yola and Kano.

The new aircraft flown in by Capt. Ikechukwu Paul Ugochukwu landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at about 6.30 pm on Sunday, according to the spokesman of the airline, Mr. Chris Iwarah.

Speaking on the delivery of the new aircraft marked 5N-BUK and named Mathias Eburuo Onyema, Air Peace Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema stressed the commitment of the carrier to deepen air connectivity in Nigeria and the West Coast of Africa as well as make a difference on the international aviation scenes.

He assured that the new aircraft would boost the carrier’s effort to sustain its on-time reputation, especially during the yuletide operations.

He said the airline was set to commence flight operations to Yola and Kano to open up the economy of the North of Nigeria and address its air transport challenges.

Onyema assured that Air Peace would soon announce a new date for the launch of its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar services, which were initially fixed for December 15 but had to be called off at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by Dakar Air Traffic Control.

He added that the airline would shortly take delivery of the two Boeing 777 aircraft it recently acquired for its Dubai, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg routes.

Air Peace recently acquired six Embraer 145, a couple of Boeing 737 and two Boeing 777 to bring its fleet size to 24 aircraft to drive its massive domestic, regional and international expansion project.

It would be recalled that the airline took delivery of two of its new Boeing 737 aircraft on February 21 and June 16 respectively.