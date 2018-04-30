NIPR Rates Air Peace Most Efficient Airline In Nigeria

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has recognised Air Peace as the most efficient airline in Nigeria and has awarded it and its six crew members the ‘National Carrier of Repute” and Nigerian Crew of Repute award respectively.

President of NIPR, Dr. Rotimi Oladele presented the awards to the airline and its crew members during the annual conference of the institute in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to him, Air Peace had brought honour to Nigeria in the aviation industry and proved that the nation had the capacity to fix its challenges.

He maintained that the carrier’s on-time performance, customer service, safety and fleet maintenance reputations were unparalleled.

Oladele lauded Air Peace’s crew chosen for the “Nigerian Crew of Repute” award – Capt. Adesola Arasi, First Officer Violet Enahoro, Ademola Olowolade, Ann Otiede, Yemisi Beckley and Paul Ijeh – for distinguishing themselves in their engagements with members of the flying public.

Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah stated that the carrier was driven by a passion to project the name of Nigeria globally through exceptional flight services.

He said from seven aircraft and five routes at launch in 2014, Air Peace had increased its fleet to 24 aircraft and taken its flight operations to 12 domestic and four regional destinations.

Iwarah stated that the airline was set to broaden its regional route network with the addition of Monrovia (Liberia), Lome (Togo) and Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire) in the next few weeks.

He affirmed that the airline, which recently set a record as the first Nigerian carrier to acquire a Boeing 777 aircraft for its long-haul operations, would soon prove the mettle of the country on the global aviation scenes with the launch of its Houston, London, Guangzhou-China, Dubai, Sharjah, Mumbai and Johannesburg services.

Iwarah commended NIPR for rewarding merit, assuring that the awards would spur Air Peace and its crew to further raise the bar of service in the nation’s aviation industry.