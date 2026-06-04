United Nigeria Airlines turns flights into winning moments with Samsung giveaway

Key Points

United Nigeria Airlines rewarded three passengers with newly released Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The initiative was carried out through the airline’s “Awesome Row” partnership with Samsung.

Winners emerged through an onboard lucky dip conducted on Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos flights.

Passengers were given exclusive in-flight access to experience Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices.

The airline said the campaign reflects its commitment to delivering memorable customer experiences.

Main Story

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has rewarded three lucky passengers with newly launched Samsung Galaxy smartphones as part of a customer appreciation initiative conducted in partnership with Samsung.

The promotion, held on Monday, June 1, saw Hamid Ibrahim, Chidi Chinedu and Gbenga Bello emerge as winners following an onboard lucky dip conducted on the Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos routes.

Beyond the giveaway, passengers were also offered exclusive in-flight access to Samsung’s latest Galaxy A57 and A37 smartphones, allowing them to experience the devices firsthand during their journey.

The campaign forms part of the airline’s broader efforts to enhance passenger engagement and create memorable travel experiences for customers.

The Issues

As competition intensifies within Nigeria’s aviation industry, airlines are increasingly exploring strategic partnerships and customer-focused initiatives to strengthen brand loyalty and improve passenger satisfaction.

Industry observers say collaborations between airlines and consumer brands provide an opportunity to elevate the travel experience while offering added value beyond transportation services.

For United Nigeria Airlines, the Samsung partnership represents a blend of technology, customer engagement and brand experience designed to strengthen its relationship with travellers.

What’s Being Said

“At United Nigeria Airlines, we fly to unite. Every route we operate, every flight we run, is about bringing Nigerians together, whether for business, work or family functions,” Olawuyi said.

“This partnership with Samsung is an extension of that mission because they share our belief in delivering the very best to Nigerians, and together, we wanted to create a moment that passengers would never forget,” Olawuyi stated.

“We are very thrilled for Hamid, Chidi and Gbenga, and we congratulate them on their wins,” Olawuyi added.

“We are very passionate about ensuring our customers have the best experience, and that is exactly the kind of thing we want people to associate with flying United Nigeria Airlines,” Olawuyi noted.

What’s Next

United Nigeria Airlines is expected to continue exploring partnerships and customer engagement initiatives aimed at improving passenger experience and strengthening brand loyalty.

Such collaborations could also pave the way for more promotional campaigns and value-added offerings for travellers across the airline’s growing network.

Bottom Line

By rewarding passengers with newly launched Samsung smartphones, United Nigeria Airlines is leveraging strategic partnerships to enhance customer experience, reinforce brand loyalty and create memorable moments for travellers.