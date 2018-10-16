LAUTECH Students Protest over Increase in School Fees

Scores of students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, trooped off to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Tuesday morning, to protest the Increase in the fees introduced by the management of the university.

LAUTECH is jointly owned by the governments of Oyo and Osun States.

The protesting students, who are armed with placards with various inscription rejecting the hike are mainly from the College of Health Sciences of the university located in Osogbo.

The protest has been peaceful while policemen are monitoring the situation to prevent hoodlums from hijacking it.

The student said the new fee regime of between N200,000 and N250, 000 per student was unacceptable describing it as a manifestation of the insensitivity of the governments of the two states.

One of the leaders of the protesting students, Israel Fawole, who is also the Chairman of Save Education and Reopen LAUTECH Students Coalition, denounced the hike, saying the increment was an attempt to privatize education.