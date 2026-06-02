    MAPOLY expels 365 Students over fake admission documents 

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has expelled 365 students for using fake academic credentials to gain admission.

The affected students were enrolled in various Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

Investigations uncovered forged National Diploma (ND) results and fake academic transcripts.

The School of Communication and Information Technology recorded the highest number of expulsions with 156 students affected.

MAPOLY says the move reflects its commitment to academic integrity and a zero-tolerance stance on fraud.

Main Story

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has expelled 365 students after discovering that they gained admission into the institution using falsified academic documents.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Mr. Yemi Ajibola.

According to the statement, the students were admitted into different Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes across several schools within the polytechnic. However, a recent verification exercise revealed that many of them submitted fake academic credentials during the admission process.

The investigation found that some students presented forged National Diploma (ND) results, while others submitted fake academic transcripts from various institutions. These documents were allegedly used to secure admission into the polytechnic despite not meeting the required standards through legitimate means.

Ajibola explained that the institution carried out a comprehensive review of credentials submitted during admission and registration. The exercise uncovered several irregularities, leading to the expulsion of the affected students.

The institution described the action as part of its efforts to protect the integrity of its academic system and ensure that only qualified students benefit from its educational programmes.

A breakdown of the expulsions shows that the School of Communication and Information Technology recorded the highest number of affected students, with 156 expulsions.

The School of Business and Management Studies followed with 117 expulsions, while 54 students were expelled from the School of Science and Technology.

The School of Engineering accounted for 36 expulsions, while two students were removed from the School of Environmental Studies.

The Issues

The development highlights a growing concern within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector: the use of fake academic credentials to gain admission.

Many institutions continue to face challenges related to forged certificates, manipulated transcripts, and fraudulent qualifications. Such practices not only undermine the credibility of educational institutions but also create unfair opportunities for individuals who bypass established admission requirements.

Academic fraud can have long-term consequences. It weakens confidence in educational qualifications, affects the reputation of institutions, and raises questions about the quality of graduates entering the workforce.

The MAPOLY case also demonstrates the importance of thorough credential verification. Without strong screening systems, students with forged documents may remain undetected for years, potentially graduating with qualifications they obtained through dishonest means.

As technology advances, institutions are increasingly being encouraged to adopt digital verification systems and stronger partnerships with awarding institutions to reduce the risk of admission fraud.

What’s Being Said

MAPOLY management has reiterated its commitment to maintaining high academic standards and ethical conduct.

According to the statement, the institution operates a zero-tolerance policy toward fraud, forgery, and all forms of academic misconduct.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Koye Jolaoso, warned prospective applicants against using fake documents to secure admission.

He said the decision to expel the students reflects the institution’s dedication to academic excellence, professionalism, and integrity.

Jolaoso added that the polytechnic remains committed to promoting transparency and credibility within Nigeria’s higher education system.

Education stakeholders have also argued that strict action against academic fraud is necessary to protect the value of qualifications earned through legitimate means.

Many believe that institutions that consistently enforce admission standards help strengthen public trust in tertiary education.

What’s Next

Following the mass expulsion, MAPOLY is expected to strengthen its admission screening and verification procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The institution may also increase collaboration with other tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies to verify academic records before admissions are finalized.

Prospective applicants have been advised to submit only genuine and verifiable credentials when seeking admission.

The case could encourage other tertiary institutions across Nigeria to conduct similar audits of student records and admission documents as part of broader efforts to combat academic fraud.

Experts believe that improved technology, digital transcript verification, and stricter admission monitoring could significantly reduce future cases of credential forgery.

Bottom Line

The expulsion of 365 students is more than a disciplinary action it is a statement about the importance of integrity in education. While the decision may be difficult for those affected, it reinforces a fundamental principle: academic qualifications must be earned honestly.

For MAPOLY, protecting the credibility of its certificates and maintaining public trust appears to outweigh the short-term impact of removing hundreds of students. The message is clear fraudulent admissions will not be tolerated, and institutions are becoming increasingly willing to act when academic standards are compromised.