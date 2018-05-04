Osun State Approves Promotion, Confirmation and Conversion of Workers

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has approved the confirmation, promotion and conversion of workers in the state for their career progression.

The approval, according to a statement issued by Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, said it is in honour of the agreement reached with the Labour Unions in the state on December 30, 2017.

Besides the approval of the promotion, conversion and confirmation of the workers, Gov. Aregbesola had paid full salary for the month of December last year, have been paying leave bonuses and gratuity and pension for the retires on both the old and Contributory Pension Scheme as agreed.

Dr. Festus Oyebade said all embargo placed on establishments matters such as conversion, advancement, promotion and confirmation have been lifted as approved by the governor.

Dr. Oyebade in a circular referenced SMD 304/11 and dated May 2, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, explained that the embargo was placed then as a result of the harsh economic situation of the country, which resulted to financial quagmire for the state.

He added that the ban was to manage the meager financial resources of the state and as well reduce the severe effect of the economic recession as at then on the state.

The circular reads: “In a demonstration of his workers-friendly disposition which has been the hallmark of his administration since November 2010, through various unprecedented welfare packages for workers, Governor Aregbesola in his May Day Speech, graciously pronounced immediate lifting of the embargo on promotion and career progression of the workers across the state.

“Consequently, workers will now be confirmed, converted, promoted and moved to the next level as at when due. It should be noted that such confirmation, conversion and promotion have nominal effects only while the approval excludes multiple advancement from junior to senior cadres.

“Appropriate agencies of the state government namely; Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, Teachers Establishments and Pension Office, Tertiary Institutions and others are hereby requested to swing into action by putting necessary machinery in motion towards the implementation of the directive of Mr. Governor.”