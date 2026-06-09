African insurers eye $68bn premium pool, target 5% penetration

Key points

Industry leaders have advocated for sweeping regulatory overhauls and digital innovation to bridge Africa’s insurance protection gap.

NAICOM Chief Olusegun Omosehin revealed that the continent already holds an estimated $68 billion premium pool despite low penetration.

Stakeholders are pushing to raise the continent’s insurance penetration rate to between three and five percent within the next five to seven years.

Advanced technologies, including AI and blockchain systems, are being integrated to drive administrative efficiency across the sector.

Regulatory bodies have warned operators to establish strong guardrails against emerging risks like data privacy breaches and cyber threats.

Main Story

A pan-African coalition of insurance regulators and corporate executives has called for bold regulatory reforms and a rapid shift toward digital innovation to close the continent’s long-standing insurance protection gap.

In an official briefing released in Abuja, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, explained that reshaping the continent’s regulatory framework will unlock inclusive economic growth. Detailing the resolutions reached at the concluded 52nd African Insurance Organisation (AIO) Conference held in Egypt, Omosehin emphasized that Africa’s low insurance penetration rate should be viewed as a lucrative, multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity rather than a systemic limitation.

Despite the obvious access gaps across sub-Saharan markets, the continent’s insurance sector already commands an estimated $68 billion premium pool. Industry analysts noted that this significant valuation proves there is a strong, underlying consumer demand for financial safety nets where access is readily available.

The NAICOM boss maintained that the primary challenge facing operators is not a lack of willingness from the public to pay for coverage, but rather a structural failure by underwriting firms to design and distribute micro-insurance products that align with the daily realities of everyday citizens.

To address these distribution inefficiencies, the sector is increasingly turning to advanced technological tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain to automate claims processing and lower operational overheads. However, as companies scale up their digital transformations, regulators are warning of a rise in sophisticated, emerging risks.

Corporate organizations must build resilient defensive protocols to safeguard consumer trust, specifically targeting data privacy concerns, cybersecurity threats, and algorithmic biases. Moving forward, the AIO conference concluded with a unified call for insurers, tech developers, and state regulators to collaborate to lift continental insurance penetration to between three and five percent within the next five to seven years.

The Issues

Designing specialized micro-insurance products that effectively serve low-income and informal workers across African economies.

Balancing the rapid deployment of automated AI underwriting models with strict consumer data privacy protections.

Harmonizing regulatory frameworks across multiple African borders to allow seamless cross-border insurance service delivery.

What’s Being Said

Reinterpreting the continent’s low insurance coverage figures as an expansive frontier for market growth, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, stated: “The gap is not about willingness to pay, it is about our ability to design and distribute products that reach people where they are,”.

What’s Next

Insurtech firms and traditional underwriters will co-develop customized mobile-first applications to tap into rural and underserved consumer segments.

NAICOM and sister regulatory agencies across Africa will begin drafting updated cybersecurity compliance templates for corporate operators.

Regional trade committees will monitor progress metrics to track whether the continent is on course to hit the targeted three to five percent penetration benchmark.

Bottom Line

Following resolutions at the 52nd AIO Conference in Egypt, NAICOM CEO Olusegun Omosehin has urged African insurers to leverage digital tech to capture an untapped multi-billion-dollar market, setting a collective goal to boost continental insurance penetration to up to five percent within seven years.