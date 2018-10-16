Stakeholders Inaugurate Defence Industries Association of Nigeria

In line with the Presidential directive to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to establish a Military Industrial Complex (MIC) with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) as the hub, stakeholders in the industry have inaugurated the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN).

The association would harmonise all leading companies in the private sector engaged in production and supply of defence related gadget pertinent to the establishment of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC).

The maiden meeting of the association comprising of all leading private companies in the Defence Related Industries held in Abuja recently had in attendance dignitaries including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Hajia Nuratu Batagaranwa; Director General of DICON, Major General Bamidele Ogunkale; Director, Joint Services, Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Morenike Mustapha; Representative from South Africa Defence Industries (SDI), Mr. Simphiwe Hamilton and Head PPP unit Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMTI), Mr. Ndirpaya Batta.

Speaking at the maiden meeting of the association, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Hajia Nuratu Batagaranwa stated that the association was founded to promote local content input in pursuant of the overall development objective for Public and Private Partnership (PPP) Initiative Project necessary to accelerate private investment in critical security infrastructure.

The focal point of the meeting centred on fulfilling the material requirement of the country contemporary security challenges through a productive partnership and collaboration with companies in the DRI’s and promoting the interest of corporate members. The meeting was supported by general consensus to kick-start and set the ball rolling for a Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN).

A modus operandi was adopted and an election was carried out to ignite the official investiture of executive members with Major General Bamidele Ogunkale (DG DICON), as Chairman; Mr Ade Ogundeyin (GMD, PROFORCE Ltd), as Vice Chairman; Engr. Kola Balogun (Chairman EPAIL) as General Secretary; Mr. Mohammed Duba (the Country Representative of FABRYKABRONI LUCZNIC) as Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Maureen Tiamiyu (Executive Director, Nigachem Nigeria Limited) as Welfare while Mr. Omotayo Kabir Atunde (LODONI Ltd) and Mr. Chukwuma Nobert(the Managing Director of Nigerian Machine Tools) were elected as Treasurer and Financial Secretary respectively.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Association, Major General Bamidele Ogunkale noted that the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN) would promote interest of corporate member by supporting the nation’s drive towards a sustainable, reliable and strong defence.

He further explained that the association would aid continuous research, development, manufacture and production of key defence gadget for the Nigerian military and security agencies and start projecting into a future of not just servicing the Nigerian market but extending its product beyond the shores and exceeding international standards.