FG drives AfCFTA strategy, opens RwandAir cargo corridor

Key points

Trade Minister Dr. Jumoke Oduwole announced heightened regulatory efforts to boost Nigeria’s export competitiveness under the AfCFTA.

A strategic air cargo corridor was opened with RwandAir to dramatically reduce regional transit costs for domestic exporters.

The newly established route sets cargo rates below $2 per kilogram, lowering freight fees into East and Southern African zones.

A sub-national sensitization outreach in Kano engaged 470 businesses to bridge compliance gaps for northern manufacturers.

Nigeria will officially host the continent’s first “AfCFTA Week” featuring high-level ministerial meetings from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

Main Story

The Federal Government has intensified its institutional interventions to improve trade facilitation, domestic export competitiveness, and continental market access under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Speaking at the second quarter 2026 convention of the AfCFTA Central Coordination Committee (CCC) in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed that the state is actively upgrading local enterprise capacity to leverage the trade treaty. By combining cross-agency actions across customs administration, quality standards compliance, and legal reforms, Nigeria is deploying a comprehensive, whole-of-economy approach to deepen its market presence across the continent.

A major logistical milestone in this campaign is the official launch of an additional regional air cargo corridor through a partnership with RwandAir. The agreement structurally slashes the cost of moving goods into lucrative East and Southern African destinations. Historically, local exporters faced high air freight costs, paying between $3 and $10 per kilogram to ship commodities across borders, which severely undermined the price competitiveness of Nigerian products.

Under the newly activated RwandAir framework, cargo freight tariffs have been pushed down to under $2 per kilogram across five key regional hubs: Kigali, Harare, Lusaka, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. This cost-subsidized corridor is designed to provide immediate relief to high-growth sectors, particularly agribusiness, textiles, and light manufacturing.

While structural progress remains visible, the trade ministry acknowledged that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) still encounter operational bottlenecks regarding international product certification and documentation. To cushion these challenges, the national coordination office is deploying targeted support mechanisms via the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund and executing aggressive sub-national training programs.

Looking ahead, Nigeria is positioning itself to lead continental trade policy design as it prepares to host the inaugural “AfCFTA Week” in Abuja. Running from late June into early July 2026, the high-profile gathering will feature the AfCFTA Conference, the Council of Ministers meeting, and the highly anticipated Digital Trade Forum.

The Issues

Securing widespread international product certifications for Nigerian MSMEs to eliminate non-tariff trade barriers at foreign ports.

Ensuring smooth operational coordination between the Nigeria Customs Service and airport cargo desks to maintain rapid turnaround times.

Speeding up the domestic translation of regional trade protocols, with an immediate focus on the newly adopted Digital Trade Protocol.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the practical economic rationale behind the newly established aviation logistics partnerships, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, noted: “One year ago, we promised that the AfCFTA would work in practice for Nigerian businesses, not only on paper. We set out to solve a practical problem: Nigerian businesses have goods that African markets want, but the cost of cargo is too high.”

Emphasizing the success of grass-roots economic mobilization, the National Coordinator/CEO of the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, Ms. Patience Okala, reported: “The AfCFTA sub-national engagement held in Kano attracted 470 businesses, including women-owned enterprises, manufacturers, exporters and youth entrepreneurs from the North-West zone.”

What’s Next

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will formally flag off the operational phase of the RwandAir cargo agreement.

State coordinators will distribute simplified trade guidance toolkits to exporters ahead of the upcoming AfCFTA Week.

Delegates from across the continent will arrive in Abuja for the AfCFTA Council of Ministers session starting June 30, 2026.

Bottom Line

Through strategic logistics partnerships like the new RwandAir cargo corridor and targeted sub-national training, Nigeria is removing critical cost and compliance barriers for its exporters as it prepares to host the continent’s top trade policymakers for AfCFTA Week in Abuja.