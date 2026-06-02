Key points

The University of Port Harcourt will graduate a total of 8,156 students during its upcoming 36th combined convocation ceremony.

Out of the total graduating pool, 120 students are set to receive first class honors degrees.

The academic breakdown comprises 5,822 first degree recipients, 510 postgraduate diplomas, 1,386 masters degrees, and 438 doctoral degrees.

UNIPORT is currently executing a 10.7-megawatt solar hybrid power project in partnership with the Rural Electrification Agency.

The institution has expanded its academic offerings by establishing three new faculties to align with emerging global trends.

Main Story

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) says it will graduate 8,156 students during its 36th combined convocation ceremony. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill made the disclosure on Monday in Port Harcourt while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for convocation. Georgewill said that 120 of the graduands would bag first class degrees.

He said that the award of first degrees, diplomas, higher degrees and prizes would take place on Friday. The vice chancellor said that of the 8,156 graduands, 5,822 were first degree recipients, while 510 would be awarded postgraduate diplomas. Georgewill stated that 1,386 persons would receive masters degrees while 438 would be awarded doctoral degrees. He reiterated the university’s commitment to academic excellence, character development and service to humanity.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The vice chancellor said that UNIPORT remained focused on advancing knowledge, promoting innovation and serving as a catalyst for positive transformation in society.

He stated that the institution recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, academic expansion, research and student support in the past five years. According to him, infrastructure development in the university received a major boost through interventions from the Federal Government, Tertiary Education Trust Fund and other support programmes. Georgewill also said that the university completed projects such as the innovation hub, lecture theatres and the ongoing South-South Zonal Multipurpose Laboratory.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. He said that in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency, the university was implementing a 10.7-megawatt solar hybrid power project.

The vice chancellor stated that several academic programmes had secured accreditation, resulting in increased admission quotas across faculties. He stated that the university established three new faculties such as the Faculty of Computing, Allied Health Sciences, and Media and Communication. Georgewill said that no fewer than 1,000 students were currently benefiting from scholarship schemes supported by 13 benefactors.

The Issues

Securing continuous federal and external funding interventions to complete large-scale ongoing infrastructural developments like the regional laboratory.

Managing the rapid integration of clean energy and solar grid infrastructure to adequately power both the campus and surrounding areas.

Expanding educational access and financial aid opportunities for students through a wider network of academic benefactors.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the arrival of new green transportation technologies on campus to advance environmental goals, Prof. Owunari Georgewill stated: “The university recently received electric tricycles to promote clean energy and environmentally friendly transportation on campus.”

Enumerating the updated support networks and advanced learning facilities developed for the student body, Georgewill noted: “We now have modern library, advanced laboratories, sports facilities, health centres, counselling units and an entrepreneurship centre,”

Explaining the broader community impacts of the institutional renewable energy grid transition, he said: “The project will provide stable electricity to the university, the teaching hospital and surrounding communities,”

Detailing how their interdisciplinary additions fit into modern educational frameworks and local labor requirements, he added: “These faculties align with emerging global trends and local development needs while expanding opportunities for interdisciplinary learning,”

Highlighting the underlying institutional philosophy driving their student welfare and financial aid initiatives, the vice chancellor concluded: “The initiative reflects UNIPORT’s commitment to inclusiveness and access to quality education,”

What’s Next

The institution will officially award first degrees, diplomas, higher degrees, and various prizes during the convocation event on Friday.

Management will continue the construction and installation phases of the ongoing South-South Zonal Multipurpose Laboratory.

The university will work alongside the Rural Electrification Agency to advance the implementation of its 10.7-megawatt solar hybrid project.

Bottom Line

Marking a major milestone in academic expansion and infrastructure development, the University of Port Harcourt is set to graduate 8,156 students at its 36th combined convocation following significant campus updates, including three new faculties, a 10.7-megawatt solar hybrid power project, and clean energy transport initiatives.