Guinea Insurance meets NIIRA mandate, hits N1.5bn statutory deposit

Key points

Guinea Insurance Plc. has fully remitted its mandatory statutory capital deposit to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The financial remittance brings the underwriting firm’s total statutory deposit balance with the apex bank to N1.5 billion.

The payment fulfills the 10 percent statutory reserve requirement dictated by the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

Under the 2025 legislative reforms, non-life insurance operators in Nigeria face a minimum capital threshold of N15 billion.

The corporate disclosure, signed by the Company Secretary, affirms the insurer’s readiness to hit its wider recapitalization timelines.

Main Story

Guinea Insurance Plc. has successfully completed its statutory capital deposit requirement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), marking a critical milestone in its ongoing balance sheet restructuring and recapitalization program.

The underwriting firm made the disclosure on Tuesday in an official corporate filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Chinenye Nwankwo, the regulatory update confirmed that the company has fully remitted the required liquidity to the apex bank, bringing its total statutory deposit balance to N1.5 billion.

The N1.5 billion capital placement represents exactly 10 percent of the minimum capital requirement mandated for non-life underwriting companies operating in the domestic financial ecosystem. This compliance drive comes as an immediate response to the strict guidelines introduced under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, a sweeping piece of legislation designed to consolidate the industry’s solvency margins.

By satisfying this regulatory prerequisite within the stipulated timelines, Guinea Insurance has signaling its financial resilience and institutional readiness to operate within Nigeria’s newly elevated risk-based capital framework.

Expressing deep appreciation to its diverse stakeholder network, including shareholders, policyholders, insurance brokers, and commercial partners, the insurer maintained that the successful remittance reinforces long-term trust in its corporate governance. Executive leadership emphasized that the company remains aggressively focused on achieving its broader strategic growth objectives while ensuring absolute compliance with prevailing market regulations. To fund this next phase of operational scaling, the company recently executed capital-raising initiatives, including a N5.8 billion Rights Issue, positioning its underwriting desk to comfortably back high-value risks across major sectors of the West African economy.

The Issues

Securing the remaining balance sheet capital to fully close out the new regulatory minimum capital requirements for non-life underwriting.

Deploying newly injected capital into high-yield, liquid portfolios that generate consistent returns for corporate investors.

Leveraging modernized technical infrastructure to improve internal liquidity management and speed up commercial claims settlements.

What’s Being Said

Announcing the regulatory milestone to investors and market partners, Guinea Insurance Plc. stated: “Guinea Insurance is pleased to inform its esteemed shareholders and other stakeholders that it has fully complied with the statutory deposit requirement prescribed under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025.”

Confirming the exact details of the financial remittance to the apex bank, the company statement added: “In compliance with the provisions of the Act, the company has remitted the required statutory deposit to the CBN, bringing its total statutory deposit balance to N1.5 billion.”

What’s Next

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will verify Guinea Insurance’s asset valuation as part of the wider industry clearance process.

The underwriter will channel incoming funds from its recent rights issue to scale up its digital product distribution frameworks.

Portfolio managers will start receiving biannual income yields on the N1.5 billion cash reserve held by the Central Bank.

Bottom Line

Guinea Insurance Plc. has complied with the statutory reserve mandate under NIIRA 2025 by raising its total deposit balance at the CBN to N1.5 billion, checking off a key requirement of its non-life recapitalization program.