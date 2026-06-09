Emir of Gazargamu, Ahmad Tijjani Ibn-Saleh, passes away in Egypt

Key points

The first-class Emir of Gazargamu in Yobe State, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn-Saleh, has passed away.

The respected monarch died in Cairo, Egypt, following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

Gazargamu, situated within Geidam, serves as the ancient historical capital of the Kanem-Bornu Empire.

The Emirate Council has called for community prayers for the soul of the late cultural custodian.

Funeral rites will take place in Damaturu, Yobe State, once his remains are repatriated from Egypt.

Main Story

The Emir of Gazargamu in Yobe State, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn-Saleh, has passed away in Cairo, Egypt, following a prolonged illness.

The death of the prominent, first-class traditional ruler was officially confirmed in a statement released in Damaturu on Tuesday by the Waziri of Gazargamu, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Kankare, as well as the monarch’s son, Engr. Tijjani Hamisu Bala. The passing marks a profound loss for the traditional institution in Northern Nigeria, as the late Emir was widely revered as a pillar of wisdom, humility, and courage who dedicated his life to the socio-cultural development of his people.

The Gazargamu Emirate holds immense historical weight within the West African sub-region. Located in the modern-day town of Geidam, Gazargamu is celebrated as the ancient capital of the historic Kanem-Bornu Empire, an expansive pre-colonial sovereign state that shaped trade, Islamic scholarship, and diplomacy across the Sahel for centuries. Traditional prime ministers noted that the late Emir served not just as a contemporary administrative leader, but as the primary custodian of this centuries-old heritage, ensuring that the rich customs, values, and historical consciousness of the empire were preserved for future generations.

Following his Demise in North Africa, where he had been receiving intensive medical treatment, the Gazargamu Emirate Council has made an appeal to the public to offer prayers for the peaceful repose of the monarch’s soul. The council described him as an irreplaceable mentor whose leadership stabilized local communities and fostered peace across the state. According to the official communication, arrangements are currently underway to transport the remains of the late Emir back to Nigeria, with his final funeral rites and Islamic burial scheduled to take place in Damaturu at a date to be announced soon.

The Issues

Maintaining local administrative stability and community cohesion within the emirate during the sudden transition of traditional power.

Managing the logistics of international body repatriation to ensure timely adherence to Islamic funeral protocols.

Sustaining regional historical documentation and cultural preservation projects championed by the late monarch.

What’s Being Said

Expressing deep grief while rallying the community to honor the legacy of the deceased monarch, the Waziri of Gazargamu, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Kankare, stated: “The Emirate council calls for prayers for the repose of the soul of this great leader, our respected traditional ruler, custodian of the rich tradition and culture of the historic Ngazargamu emirate.”

What’s Next

The Yobe State Government and the Emirate Council will set up a joint funeral committee to coordinate the reception of the Emir’s remains at the airport.

Traditional kingmakers of the Gazargamu Emirate will commence preliminary consultations to identify potential successors to the throne after the official mourning period.

Condolence registers will be opened at both the state government house in Damaturu and the royal palace in Geidam for public officials and sympathizers.

Bottom Line

The first-class Emir of Gazargamu, Alhaji Ahmad Tijjani Ibn-Saleh, has passed away in Cairo, Egypt, after a long illness, leaving a significant void in Yobe State’s traditional leadership and the historic Kanem-Bornu heritage structure.