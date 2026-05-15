Kogi Polytechnic withdraws 229 students over poor academic performance

Key points:

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has approved the withdrawal of 229 students for failing to meet academic requirements.

The affected students cut across National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes in several departments, including Mass Communication, Accountancy and Computer Science.

The institution says the decision is aimed at maintaining academic standards, discipline and the integrity of its certificates.

Main story

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic has approved the withdrawal of 229 students over poor academic performance following the release of the first semester results for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The decision was reached during the board’s meeting held on Tuesday in Lokoja and chaired by the Rector, Salihu Avidime.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the institution’s Acting Coordinator of Public Relations and Protocols, John Onimisi.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by principal officers, deans, heads of departments and other members of the Academic Board who reviewed academic activities and students’ performance across the institution.

The polytechnic explained that the approved results underwent a detailed verification process conducted by the Academic Board Central Results Verification Committee before final clearance.

“The committee scrutinised submissions from all departments and schools to ensure accuracy, fairness and compliance with the institution’s academic regulations,” the statement noted.

The affected students were drawn from National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes across several departments, including Accountancy, Business Administration, Computer Science, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Science Laboratory Technology and Building Technology.

The institution added that the full list of withdrawn students had already been published.

The issues

The development reflects growing concerns among tertiary institutions over declining academic performance, poor study culture and compliance with institutional academic regulations.

Academic withdrawals remain one of the measures adopted by higher institutions to maintain educational standards and ensure that graduates meet required academic competencies.

Education stakeholders have repeatedly stressed the importance of balancing academic discipline with adequate student support systems, including counselling, mentoring and academic guidance.

The decision also highlights the increasing emphasis by institutions on quality assurance and credibility in the awarding of academic certificates.

What’s being said

Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Salihu Avidime, commended members of the verification committee for what he described as diligence and professionalism during the review process.

According to him, the committee’s work has strengthened the institution’s academic integrity and reinforced confidence in the quality of certificates issued by the polytechnic.

The Academic Board stated that the withdrawal of the affected students was carried out in line with the institution’s academic regulations and in the broader interest of sustaining academic excellence.

The board further noted that the action was intended to encourage seriousness, discipline and stronger commitment to academic work among students.

What’s next

The withdrawn students are expected to comply with the institution’s directives as academic authorities continue implementation of the board’s resolutions.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic is likely to intensify academic monitoring, student advisory services and performance evaluations aimed at improving learning outcomes across departments.

Education observers believe the development may also prompt renewed conversations around student support systems and academic preparedness within tertiary institutions.

Bottom line

Kogi State Polytechnic says the withdrawal of 229 students is part of efforts to uphold academic standards and protect the integrity of its qualifications.

While the decision may be difficult for the affected students, the institution maintains that discipline, compliance with academic regulations and sustained performance remain essential to quality higher education.