LASUSU Reaffirms Commitment to Student Welfare as Union Marks 35th Anniversary

The Lagos State University Students’ Union (LASUSU) has reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare and development of students as it celebrates 35 years of impactful student leadership and advocacy.

Addressing journalists during a press conference to unveil activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, LASUSU President, Joldie Adebobola, described the milestone as a reflection of the union’s resilience and commitment to promoting inclusivity, leadership, and student-centred progress.

Adebobola highlighted the union’s achievements under his administration, including the execution of landmark infrastructural projects and student-oriented programmes aimed at enhancing campus life.

“Some of the key projects include the construction of sitting arenas at the Faculties of Education and Management Sciences, the installation of digital screenboards across campus, and the mounting of solar-powered streetlights to improve safety and visibility,” he stated.

The president also spotlighted initiatives such as LASUSU Mindwave, a mental health awareness summit that prioritises psychological well-being, and LASUSU Freshers’ Week, a vibrant welcome programme for new students designed to ease their transition into university life.

Beyond physical projects, Adebobola revealed that the union had successfully negotiated significant wins for students. These include a drastic reduction in the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) participation fee—from ₦10,000 to ₦1,000—and the cancellation of Computer-Based Test (CBT) fees for students in 200 to 400 level.

Looking ahead, the union president announced a series of transformative programmes in the pipeline, such as Ability Unleashed, an inclusion-driven initiative aimed at empowering students with disabilities, and the LASUSU Trade Fair, which will showcase and support student-led businesses.

“Additionally, preparations are underway for the official launch of the LASUSU Brigade,” he said. “This body will embody discipline and excellence, supporting traffic control, campus safety, logistics, and ceremonial duties within the university.”

The week-long celebration kicked off with the press briefing and includes a series of events such as an anniversary lecture titled ‘Redefining Student Leadership in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects’, a sports day, and Ojude LASU, a cultural day dedicated to celebrating identity, diversity, and heritage on campus.

Adebobola concluded by expressing gratitude to the student body for their trust and reaffirmed the union’s commitment to deepening its legacy of service, innovation, and responsive leadership.