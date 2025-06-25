IGP Confirms Arrest Of 53 Suspects Over Deadly Attacks In Benue And Plateau

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the arrest of 53 suspects linked to recent violent attacks in Benue and Plateau States, following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the immediate apprehension of all perpetrators involved in the killings.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP disclosed that the series of coordinated attacks occurred between June 13 and June 23, 2025. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting hundreds of casualties, Egbetokun clarified that police investigations revealed that 47 people were killed, 27 sustained injuries, and hundreds were displaced across affected communities.

He described one of the deadliest incidents as the June 13 invasion of Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where armed militias stormed the area, killing residents indiscriminately and razing homes.

“This was a calculated, terror-fuelled assault on innocent civilians. In response, we swiftly deployed tactical squads, Special Forces, and Intelligence Response Teams to restore calm and track down those responsible.” Egbetokun said.

He confirmed that 26 suspects directly linked to the Yelwata massacre have been arrested. All are currently in custody and have reportedly confessed to their roles in the attack. Items recovered from the suspects include two General Purpose Machine Guns and eight AK-47 rifles, believed to have been used during the deadly raid.

The IGP said preparations were underway to arraign the suspects in court.

In another incident, nine people were killed and three injured on June 22, when a mob attacked a passenger bus travelling from Zaria through Plateau State. Police operatives intervened to rescue 22 other passengers from the attack. Twenty-two suspects have since been arrested in connection with the incident and will also face prosecution.

Egbetokun also confirmed the arrest of five individuals over the June 23 killing of two truck passengers in the Agan Area of North Bank, Makurdi, Benue State.

Decrying the surge in retaliatory violence and mob justice, the IGP described the trend as deeply alarming and warned that such actions threaten the rule of law and national stability.

“The recent trend of reprisal killings, where innocent citizens are murdered in retaliation for crimes committed by others, is barbaric, senseless, and dangerous; it does not bring justice—it only fuels hatred, inflames tension, and perpetuates violence.”

He condemned the rise in jungle justice and emphasised that no individual or group has the right to take the laws into their own hands. He reaffirmed the rights of all Nigerians to life, dignity, and fair trial.

Egbetokun vowed that under his leadership, the Nigeria Police Force would pursue all criminal elements, whether planners or executors, responsible for attacks on communities.

“We will leave no stone unturned until every individual responsible for the killing of innocent Nigerians is brought to justice. Nigeria will not bow to terror. Our people will not be silenced by fear. We are not retreating, we are advancing.” He said.

He urged the public to remain calm and continue cooperating with security agencies by providing credible information that could aid investigations and arrests.

The police boss reiterated that reinforcements have been deployed to sensitive areas in Benue and Plateau States to prevent further violence and reassure residents of their safety.