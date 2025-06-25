Qatari Dairy Giant Baladna To Establish Multi-Million-Dollar Dairy Facility In Ogun State

In a major boost for Nigeria’s dairy industry and food security ambitions, Qatari dairy conglomerate Baladna has announced plans to set up a multi-million-dollar integrated food production facility in Ogun State.

The investment, which is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on dairy imports, was unveiled during a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta by a high-level delegation from Baladna, led by the company’s Head of Products and Solutions Architecture, Mr. Aidan Thomas Iynan, alongside the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Aisha Rimi.

Speaking during the visit, Iynan noted that Baladna currently responsible for supplying over 95% of Qatar’s fresh dairy products, operates the world’s largest single-site dairy farm, powered by strategic investments from the Qatari government. He expressed optimism that Nigeria, with its rich agricultural potential, can replicate similar success.

Highlighting Baladna’s international expansion, Iynan referenced the company’s partnership with Algeria, which is projected to produce 1.7 billion litres of milk annually, meeting half of Algeria’s national demand. He said Nigeria’s dairy industry could achieve even greater results, especially amid the global climate crisis and growing food security concerns.

“We can build farms that are highly efficient, with world-class yields—not just in dairy and meat, but also in crop production,” Iynan stated. He added that the company’s visit was also to begin discussions on land acquisition and initiate feasibility studies in partnership with the Ogun State government.

Echoing the need for urgent action, NIPC boss Aisha Rimi noted that despite having Africa’s largest cattle population, Nigeria still imports between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion worth of dairy annually. She cited ongoing reforms such as the National Dairy Policy, the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development, and the expansion of the National Livestock Transformation Plan as critical to repositioning the industry.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, welcomed Baladna’s entry into Nigeria, describing the company as the kind of strategic partner required to realise the Renewed Hope Agenda in agriculture.

“If you could meet 35% of Qatar’s milk demand in a single month and achieve total self-sufficiency within six, I am confident Nigeria will be no different. You won’t be dealing with deserts here; it’ll be a walk in the park.” He stated.

The governor assured the investors of his administration’s full support, promising a seamless collaboration that would accelerate the investment’s impact on job creation, GDP growth, and sustainable agriculture.

Baladna’s prospective entry is being hailed as a transformative step for Nigeria’s dairy value chain. The project is expected to modernise livestock systems, drive rural economic development, and position Ogun State as a hub for agribusiness excellence.