Lagos Unveils Africa’s First AI-Driven Feature Film

Lagos State sets a new milestone with the launch of Makemation, Africa’s first feature film powered by artificial intelligence. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu introduces the groundbreaking production, which is set to premiere in Lagos on April 18.

Produced by human development expert Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Makemation explores artificial intelligence’s role in shaping society, with themes of STEM education, financial literacy, and gender equality. Speaking at the unveiling in Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu commends the film’s creative team and reaffirms the government’s commitment to fostering innovation in the entertainment industry.

“This project showcases the power of collaboration,” he states. “Our government is here to support creatives and build platforms for them to thrive.”

The governor emphasizes Lagos’ investment in infrastructure to strengthen the city’s position as a leader in digital arts and creative industries.

Akerele-Ogunsiji describes Makemation as an inspiring tale of youth innovation, particularly among girls. The film follows a determined young girl from a low-income community in Lagos who, despite life’s challenges, uses intelligence and resilience to change her future.

“Viewers will see young minds creating AI-powered bras that can detect breast cancer,” she explains. “Africa must move beyond being just consumers of technology—we must become creators.”

The film combines drama, humor, and deep emotional storytelling, showing how technology can drive real change and solve pressing societal issues.

Starring Nollywood icons Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tony Umez, Shaffy Bello, Ibrahim Chatta, Toyin Afolayan, and Ali Nuhu, Makemation brings together top talent to push the boundaries of African storytelling.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, highlights the government’s continuous investment in the creative sector. She reveals that Lagos has trained nearly 20,000 young Nigerians in filmmaking and content creation through partnerships with institutions such as EbonyLife Academy, Gidi Creatives, AMA Creative Academy, and Delyork Academy.

“Lagos is positioning itself as a global hub for digital creativity,” she states, referencing recent efforts to establish international collaborations with tech entrepreneurs.

Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation and a cast member, praises the governor’s dedication to Nollywood and calls for increased media support to maximize the film’s impact.

Olatomiwa Williams, Microsoft Nigeria’s Country Manager, emphasizes the importance of equipping young Nigerians with AI skills, while Oluwadamilare Art Alade, co-founder of Livespot360, describes Makemation as a bold step in using artificial intelligence to preserve and promote African culture.

The film merges pop culture, AI technology, and thought-provoking storytelling, creating a family-friendly narrative that sparks discussions about Africa’s role in the digital revolution.