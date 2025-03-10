Nigeria And UAE To Resolve Visa Issues For Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working towards resolving visa-related challenges faced by Nigerians traveling to the UAE, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This development was announced by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, following her meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Salem Alshamsi.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu acknowledged that many Nigerians have struggled to obtain visas for the UAE, particularly tourism visas, despite the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

“Dubai has become a top travel destination for Nigerians. Officially, about 12,000 Nigerians reside in the UAE, working in different sectors, including skilled and unskilled jobs, as well as studying in various institutions,” she said.

She also pointed out that in 2015 alone, nearly a million Nigerians visited the UAE, collectively spending between $100 million and $150 million on visa applications, and over $1 billion on tourism, education, shopping, and other expenses.

The minister emphasized the need for a more balanced economic relationship between Nigeria and the UAE, noting that even top Nigerian government officials had raised concerns about the current visa policies.

Additionally, she highlighted that the two nations were due to hold a joint commission meeting, following the last session hosted by the UAE in 2022.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed gratitude to the UAE for its recent humanitarian support, including donations for flood victims in Nigeria and vaccines to support Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“If there are new visa policies, they need to be communicated clearly to Nigerians. We also look forward to hosting the next joint commission meeting in Nigeria, where key bilateral issues like power, renewable energy, and trade will be addressed,” she added.

In response, Ambassador Alshamsi congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment and praised the progress made in Nigeria-UAE relations over the past 50 years.

He reassured that the UAE remains committed to resolving visa issues and noted that, since July 2024, the UAE has issued more than 700 tourism visas to Nigerians, with no reported rejections under his tenure.

Alshamsi also promised to push forward with agreements to strengthen bilateral relations, hinting at a major deal expected to be signed before the Nigerian president’s visit to the UAE in the second quarter of 2025.