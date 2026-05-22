Nigeria’s Eurobond Yields Fall Below 7% After MPC Holds Rates

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 22, 2026

Key Points

Average Nigerian Eurobond yield declined to 6.98% after improved investor sentiment

Investors returned to sovereign dollar bonds following the CBN’s decision to maintain monetary policy rates

Long-dated Eurobond maturities recorded stronger demand despite global market volatility

Main Story

Nigeria’s Eurobond market rallied in international trading sessions after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained benchmark interest rates, helping to restore investor confidence in the country’s sovereign dollar-denominated debt.

Average yields on Nigerian Eurobonds declined by two basis points to 6.98%, reflecting renewed bargain hunting by foreign investors after recent sell-offs triggered by inflation concerns and global market uncertainty.

The rebound followed the MPC’s decision to hold key monetary policy parameters steady, reinforcing expectations that Nigerian authorities will maintain a tight monetary stance aimed at containing inflation and supporting the naira.

Earlier in the week, investors had reduced exposure to Nigerian sovereign notes after fresh inflation figures showed the consumer price index nearing 16%, raising concerns over real returns and macroeconomic stability.

However, sentiment improved after policymakers opted to maintain elevated interest rates rather than ease monetary conditions.

Market data showed mixed performance across maturities. At the short end of the curve, yields on the NOV 2027, MAR 2029 and FEB 2030 Eurobonds rose slightly by one basis point, four basis points and four basis points respectively due to mild profit-taking activity.

Across the belly and longer end of the curve, investor demand strengthened. The JAN 2031, FEB 2032 and SEP 2033 maturities recorded declines of up to four basis points, while the JAN 2046, JAN 2049 and SEP 2051 bonds also edged lower.

Traders said Nigeria’s relatively high yields compared to other frontier and emerging markets continued to attract international investors despite persistent volatility in oil prices, global interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s domestic bond market closed largely unchanged, with average yields holding steady at 16.21%.

The Issues

Nigeria’s Eurobond performance remains closely tied to investor confidence in the country’s monetary and fiscal policy direction.

Foreign portfolio investors have become increasingly sensitive to inflation data, exchange rate stability and global risk sentiment as higher United States interest rates continue to pressure emerging and frontier market assets.

The MPC’s decision to maintain tight monetary conditions appears to have reassured investors that policymakers remain focused on stabilising inflation and protecting foreign exchange inflows.

However, analysts warn that Nigeria’s sovereign debt outlook will continue to depend heavily on oil revenues, fiscal discipline and the government’s ability to sustain foreign exchange reforms.

What’s Being Said

“Investors are responding positively to the MPC’s commitment to monetary stability, particularly at a time when inflation and external risks remain elevated,” said emerging markets analysts tracking African sovereign debt markets.

“Nigeria’s Eurobonds still offer attractive yields relative to comparable frontier markets, which continues to support selective foreign investor demand,” fixed-income traders said following Thursday’s trading session.

The CBN has consistently defended its tight monetary stance, arguing that price stability remains critical to restoring long-term investor confidence.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor Nigeria’s next inflation release for signs of easing price pressures

Global oil price movements and United States Federal Reserve policy decisions are expected to remain key drivers of Eurobond sentiment

Market participants will also watch for future sovereign debt issuance plans and external reserve trends

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s Eurobond rally signals that foreign investors still view the country as a high-yield frontier market opportunity despite lingering macroeconomic risks. Sustaining that confidence, however, will depend on whether policymakers can keep inflation and currency pressures under control.