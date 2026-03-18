Organised labour demands N154,000 minimum wage to end “life of servitude”

KEY POINTS

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) has formally demanded a new minimum wage of N154,000 for federal public servants.

The proposal includes a 120% upward review of salaries and allowances across all Grade Levels to combat high inflation and the declining purchasing power of workers.

In a letter dated March 12, 2026, the union called for automatic cost-of-living adjustments tied to inflation to prevent future wage lags.

While making these demands, Labour commended President Bola Tinubu for approving 100% gratuity payments for retiring federal public servants.

MAIN STORY

The National Public Service Negotiating Council of Organised Labour has officially submitted a demand for a N154,000 minimum wage, citing the “unprecedented economic pressures” facing Nigerian workers.

In a letter addressed to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, union leaders Benjamin Anthony and Olowoyo Gbenga argued that a 120% increase in salaries and allowances is now a “desideratum” to save public servants from a “life of servitude.”

The demand follows an exhaustive meeting held in Abuja on March 9, 2026, where the council reviewed the impact of escalating food prices, fuel costs, and housing on the workforce. The JNPSNC noted that despite the professionalism of civil servants, the current economic realities have significantly eroded the real value of their earnings, making it nearly impossible for many to maintain a decent standard of living or meet basic financial obligations.

Beyond a simple pay raise, the council is advocating for a structural overhaul of the remuneration system. This includes the implementation of automatic, periodic salary adjustments that align with national inflation rates. The union also urged the government to prioritize non-monetary incentives, such as subsidized transportation and affordable housing, to supplement basic salaries and improve overall productivity within the public service.

The letter also contained a note of appreciation for President Bola Tinubu’s recent approval of 100% gratuity payments for retiring federal workers. The council described this as a “bold step” that will help retirees escape the “life of serfdom” often experienced after leaving public service. However, they warned that a timely upward review for serving officers is essential to maintain industrial harmony and prevent “spontaneous social unrest” across the nation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The minimum salary payable to an officer on Grade Level 01 Step 1 shall be N154,000 per month for Federal Public Servants,” stated Benjamin Anthony and Olowoyo Gbenga .

. “An upward review… is not merely an economic imperative but a social necessity to ensure the sustenance of the workforce,” the JNPSNC letter noted.

noted. “The approval [of 100% gratuity] is a bold step towards ensuring that retiring public servants escape the life of servitude,” added the Council leadership.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service is expected to direct the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to begin formal discussions with the JNPSNC.

to begin formal discussions with the JNPSNC. Labour is pushing for the new salary templates to be applied across all MDAs and is “strongly encouraging” state governments to implement similar reviews to ensure equity.

Negotiations are likely to focus on the feasibility of the 120% increase and the proposed mechanism for automatic inflation-linked adjustments.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Organised Labour is moving from requesting relief to demanding a total wage reset. By asking for a N154,000 floor and a 120% across-the-board hike, the union is testing the government’s “Renewed Hope” fiscal capacity against the soaring cost of living in 2026.