Nigerian stock market sustains bullish run with N687 billion gain

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian stock market continued its upward trend on Tuesday, with investors gaining N687 billion due to sustained buying interest in key equities.

Market capitalization grew by 0.54%, rising from N129.329 trillion to N130.026 trillion at the close of the trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,084.68 points, closing at 202,559.57, driven by positive sentiment in high-capitalized stocks.

Market activity saw a significant boost, with traded volume increasing by 84.75% to 1.75 billion shares, valued at N88.10 billion.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish momentum on Tuesday as continued buying interest in fundamentally strong stocks drove a N687 billion increase in investor wealth. Market analysts noted that sustained demand in top-tier equities is currently the primary driver of this upward trend. This positive sentiment was particularly evident in high-capitalized stocks such as BUA Cement, Zenith Bank, and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company.

The All-Share Index advanced by 0.54%, climbing from 201,474.89 to 202,559.57. Similarly, the total market capitalization rose from N129.329 trillion to N130.026 trillion. Traders observed that as investor confidence strengthens, consistent gains are being recorded across major sectors. The market breadth for the session closed positive, featuring 39 gainers against 34 losers.

BUA Cement emerged as the leader of the gainers’ chart with a 10% rise to N326.70 per share. Other notable performers included Premier Paints, which gained 9.89% to close at N23.40, and Zenith Bank, which rose by 7.91% to N111.15. Conversely, the losers’ chart was led by Presco, which declined by 10% to N1,875.60, followed by Caverton Offshore Support Group and Secure Electronic Technology.

Trading activity surged during the session, with the total volume of shares traded rising to 1.75 billion across 62,654 deals. FCMB recorded the highest individual volume, accounting for 29.47% of the day’s total with 516.23 million shares traded. Zenith Bank posted the highest value for the day, with transactions worth N18.10 billion, representing over 20% of the total market value for the session.

WHATS BEEN SAID

“Sustained demand in fundamentally strong stocks continues to drive the upward trend,” stated Market Analysts .

. “As investor confidence strengthens, we are seeing consistent gains across major sectors,” noted a Stock Trader .

. “The market breadth closed positive, recording 39 gainers and 34 losers,” according to the Daily Trading Report.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will be monitoring the market on Wednesday to see if the bullish trend can break the 203,000-point resistance level on the All-Share Index.

High-volume trades in the banking sector, particularly Zenith Bank and FCMB, suggest a potential for continued liquidity and price volatility in the coming sessions.

Analysts expect the market to remain focused on fundamentally strong stocks as corporate earnings season approaches, which could further solidify investor confidence.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that investor appetite for “Blue Chip” stocks is hitting a fever pitch. With market capitalization now crossing the N130 trillion mark, the surge in both volume and value suggests that institutional investors are repositioning their portfolios for a sustained period of growth in the Nigerian equity market.