NFVCB and NTDA partner to drive economic diversification through film tourism

KEY POINTS

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) have agreed to a strategic partnership to link Nigeria’s film industry with its tourism assets.

Executive Director Dr. Shaibu Husseini and Director-General Dr. Ola Awakan met in Abuja to discuss reducing Nigeria’s dependence on petroleum through creative economy growth.

Filmmakers will be encouraged to deliberately feature Nigerian tourism destinations in their productions to attract local and international visitors.

The collaboration aims to use film as a “powerful platform” to showcase the country’s enormous tourism potential and drive national development.

MAIN STORY

In a high-level meeting at the NFVCB headquarters in Abuja, the leadership of Nigeria’s film and tourism agencies resolved to integrate their sectors to create a new economic engine for the country.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini of the NFVCB and Dr. Ola Awakan of the NTDA emphasized that the creative industry is one of the most viable alternatives for diversifying Nigeria’s economy away from oil. Both leaders agreed that “film tourism”—the practice of travelers visiting locations seen in movies—holds untapped potential for job creation.

Husseini highlighted the strategic role of storytelling in destination marketing, noting that the board will actively encourage filmmakers to utilize local tourism sites as backdrops for their narratives. He remarked that film provides a global window into Nigeria’s assets, effectively opening up the sector to an international audience. The push for “inward tourism” is seen as a priority to keep cultural and economic value within the country’s borders.

During the visit, Dr. Awakan commended the positive shift in the NFVCB’s narrative since Husseini assumed office, citing his long-standing passion for the sector. Awakan, who took office late last year, stressed that there is “no better alternative” to economic diversification than tourism embedded in film. He noted that his dedication to the sector predates his appointment, having championed tourism through media platforms for years.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to develop deliberate policies that strengthen the synergy between both institutions.

While acknowledging existing challenges in the tourism sector, Husseini expressed confidence that the energy and commitment currently at the NTDA, combined with the reach of Nollywood, would unlock new opportunities for national development. The agencies plan to work together to ensure that Nigeria’s rich cultural and natural heritage becomes a central theme in future cinematic productions.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We will continue to encourage our filmmakers to tell our stories using our tourism locations,” stated Dr. Shaibu Husseini .

. “There is no better alternative to diversify the economy than through tourism embedded in film,” noted Dr. Ola Awakan .

. “Tourism potentials in Nigeria are enormous and film provides a powerful platform to open up the sector to the world,” Husseini added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NFVCB and NTDA are expected to draft a formal framework to incentivize filmmakers who choose to shoot at designated national tourism sites.

A joint committee may be established to identify “priority locations” that offer both cinematic appeal and ready infrastructure for tourists.

Digital collaboration between the two agencies’ online platforms will likely increase to provide filmmakers with a database of available tourism locations across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is looking to turn Nollywood into a giant travel brochure. By aligning the NFVCB and NTDA, the government aims to ensure that every major film production serves a dual purpose: entertaining the world while inviting them to visit Nigeria’s physical landmarks.