Kebbi State Electricity Committee pledges quity in power investigation

Key Points

The Kebbi State Government has established a multi-stakeholder committee to address the root causes of erratic power supply.

Committee Chairman Alhaji Usman Abubakar assured Kaduna Electric and residents of fairness and justice in the discharging of their duties.

The committee includes government officials, civil society organizations, trade unions, and top management from Kaduna Electric.

A two-week deadline has been set by Governor Nasir Idris to deliver actionable recommendations due to the urgency of the power crisis.

Three specialized sub-committees have been created to handle technical reviews, commercial billing, and community engagement.

Main Story

The recently inaugurated electricity committee in Kebbi State has commenced its assignment with a pledge to remain impartial while seeking a permanent solution to the state’s power challenges.

Following a meeting at the Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Chairman Alhaji Usman Abubakar stated that the group’s primary objective is to investigate the erratic power supply holistically rather than to apportion blame.

The committee’s mandate includes a critical review of the actual quantum of electricity supplied to the state versus the payments made by consumers. This investigation follows a town hall meeting where residents raised significant concerns directly with the governor.

By involving the Managing Director and regional leaders of Kaduna Electric directly in the committee, the state hopes to foster a collaborative environment for sustainable recommendations.

The Issues

The committee must determine exactly how much power is being delivered to the state and whether these levels match current contractual or consumer expectations.

There is a critical need to verify if consumers are complying with bill payments and to evaluate the accuracy of the billing claims made by the distribution company.

The investigation seeks to uncover the technical or administrative failures that have led to the current state of lingering electricity instability.

The committee is tasked with moving beyond temporary fixes to provide practical, long-term solutions that ensure steady supply across Kebbi.

What’s Being Said

“The mandate of this committee is to critically engage Kaduna Electric on issues relating to power supply, specifically those raised during a town hall meeting with the governor.” — Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Committee Chairman

“We are to examine the quantum of electricity supplied to the state, payments made so far, and verify claims on whether consumers are complying with payment of electricity bills.” — Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Committee Chairman

“The government set up the committee not to apportion blame but to find lasting solutions to the problem bedevilling the state.” — Alhaji Usman Abubakar, Committee Chairman

What’s Next

The Technical and Supply Review sub-committee will begin a forensic audit of power distribution infrastructure and supply logs.

The Commercial and Billing sub-committee will analyze payment compliance and revenue collection strategies.

Community engagement sessions will be held to allow stakeholders outside the committee to contribute findings and suggestions.

A final report with concrete recommendations is expected to be submitted to Governor Nasir Idris within the next week.

Bottom Line

The inclusion of utility providers and civil society in a time-bound investigation signals a shift toward transparent and evidence-based management of the state’s energy crisis.