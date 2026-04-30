SGF affirms commitment to tech-driven economic resilience

Key Points

The Federal Government is prioritizing sustainable technological innovation and proactive risk management to build a resilient national economy.

Sen. George Akume highlighted that Nigeria must move beyond reactive governance by adopting data-driven systems like AI and blockchain.

The 2026 National Risk Management Conference serves as a platform to integrate risk management into national budgeting and security frameworks.

President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda is focusing on digital public infrastructure and fiscal discipline reforms.

Experts at the event called for urgent infrastructure upgrades and private-public partnerships to match the pace of global technological disruptions.

Main Story

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s dedication to leveraging innovation for economic stability.

Speaking at the 2026 National Risk Management Conference in Abuja, Akume emphasized that rapid technological disruptions require nations to embrace future-oriented systems. He noted that while innovations like fintech and predictive analytics redefine society, they carry inherent risks that require anticipation and structured governance.

Represented by Mr. Idris Ibrahim, Akume stated that economic resilience relies on competence and leadership rather than policy declarations alone. He stressed that integrity and accountability remain the foundation of public interest, regardless of technological advancement. The conference, themed “Sustainable Technological Innovations and Risk Management for Resilient Economies,” brought together experts to discuss how Nigeria can thrive despite global supply chain disruptions and shifting geopolitical tensions.

The Issues

Nigeria and Africa face the challenge of moving away from reactive governance models toward proactive, data-driven decision-making.

While technology drives growth, there is an urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and human capacity development to prevent inefficiencies and social exclusion.

Insufficient investment in structured risk management processes could create vulnerabilities that slow down national progress and long-term prosperity.

Integrating risk management as a national culture remains a priority to ensure it is embedded in economic planning and institutional frameworks.

What’s Being Said

“From Artificial Intelligence and blockchain to fintech and predictive analytics, innovation is redefining how societies function. Yet, every innovation carries inherent risks that must be anticipated.” — Sen. George Akume, SGF

“Risk management is no longer a luxury but a necessity for nations to remain resilient in the face of multidimensional evolving challenges.” — Dr. Abbas Idriss, President of RIMSON

“No amount of technology can substitute for honesty, accountability, and the courage to act in the public interest.” — Sen. George Akume, SGF

What’s Next

Continued implementation of the Renewed Hope agenda reforms to strengthen institutional efficiencies and digital infrastructure.

Expansion of strategic partnerships between RIMSON and bodies like the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Federal Fire Service.

Increased focus on private-public collaborations to foster social cohesion and inclusive technological growth.

Integration of risk management protocols into the upcoming national budgeting and security planning cycles.

Bottom Line

The synergy between sustainable innovation and structured risk management is essential for Nigeria to achieve long-term economic stability and adaptability in an era of constant change.