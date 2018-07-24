Jason Momoa ‘amazed’ when he Wore Aquaman’s Iconic Orange-and-Green Outfit

It’s been one of the biggest questions in comic book moviedom for years now: Would big-screen Aquaman Jason Momoa ever don the aquatic superhero’s classic orange-and-green ensemble modeled in the pages of DC Comics and in the vintage cartoons?

That look has defined the character — for better and for worse — since Aquaman’s comic book debut in 1941, but when Zack Snyder introduced the half-human, half-Atlantean hero in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by last year’s Justice League, Momoa’s muted costume was a distinct departure from his comics counterpart. (It more closely resembled the version glimpsed in the video game Injustice: Gods Among Us, which takes place in another, much darker reality.)

Neither Aquaman’s orange shirt nor his green pants were glimpsed in the official trailer for his first solo adventure, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and hit the internet soon after.

But those lucky SDCC attendees who were in Hall H for the trailer’s premiere did witness something the rest of the world has yet to see. In an exclusive Comic-Con-only sneak peek, Momoa was clearly glimpsed in Aquaman’s iconic costume. Yahoo Entertainment was in the room for that reveal and couldn’t help asking the star about it afterward.

“I thought we were in the circle of trust,” Momoa said, laughing, before remembering that nothing that was shown in Hall H remained a secret for very long. (It should be noted that a life-sized Lego version of Momoa in vintage Aquaman orange was prominently displayed at Comic-Con, as well as authorized screen-accurate collectible statues, including one at the DC booth.) “It was pretty amazing to see [director] James [Wan]’s face when I put it on,” the actor continued. “It’s his dream come true, too, you know. So it was an amazing moment.”