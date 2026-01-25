Interswitch Awards Over ₦35 Million To Nigeria’s Brightest STEM Students At InterswitchSPAK 7.0 Grand Finale

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced the winners of the seventh edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition. Lauded as Nigeria’s largest STEM competition for senior secondary school students, it concluded on a high note after months of nationwide assessments, problem-solving challenges, and competitive stages involving over 18,000 registered participants.

16-year-old Saint Riman of Adedokun International Schools, Ota, Ogun State, emerged as the overall winner and was crowned Nigeria’s Best STEM Student, receiving a ₦15 million scholarship. David Okorie of Caleb International College, Magodo, Lagos State, secured the First Runner-Up position with a ₦10 million scholarship, while David Solomonezemma of Deeper Life High School, Enugu State, emerged as the Second Runner-Up, bagging a ₦5 million scholarship. All winners also received brand-new laptops in addition to other exciting prizes.

While presenting the awards, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, commended the students for their discipline, resilience, and exceptional intellectual performance. She said:

“InterswitchSPAK was created to inspire and reward excellence in STEM education while equipping young Africans with the skills to tackle real-world challenges. These winners have demonstrated remarkable promise, and by supporting their education, we are reaffirming our belief in the power of young people to shape Africa’s future through innovation and science,” Eromosele said.

Beyond the top three winners, other finalists received brand new laptops and exciting cash rewards for outstanding performance, alongside their teachers who were also celebrated and rewarded for their critical role in nurturing talent. This holistic approach reinforces Interswitch’s commitment to sustainable educational development through collaboration between students, educators, and institutions.

Now in its seventh year, InterswitchSPAK has become a highly respected platform, serving as a pipeline for discovering, developing, and empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, technologists, and innovators. Through this initiative, Interswitch continues to highlight how strategic private sector investment in education can drive innovation, reward merit, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The successful conclusion of InterswitchSPAK 7.0 underscores Interswitch’s leadership in advancing STEM education as a catalyst for socio-economic growth, preparing Nigerian students to compete confidently on the global stage while shaping Africa’s innovation-driven future.