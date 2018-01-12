INSURANCE & PENSIONS JOB | Graduate Client Service Officer at LIB Insurance Brokers Limited

LIB Insurance Brokers Limited is an Insurance Broking firm, licensed by the NAICOM to provide unique services ranging from insurance brokerage, risk management consultants, and claims service experts, life and pension and health insurance consultant. Providing expert and detailed insurance in all areas of both personal and commercial risks, ranging from simple insurance on personal property, private and commercial vehicles, fire and special insurance, burglary and theft cover, motor vehicles, plant, all risk insurance cover etc.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Client Service Officer

Location: Lagos



Job Description

We seek Fresh graduates who are interested in the insurance industry and desire work experience and exposure to the corporate work environment.

Interested individuals would undergo trainings in work place soft skills, communication skills and client relationship skill.

Career Growth

1 -6 months: Training and exposure to practical client service experience with fixed Monthly salary

7- 12months: Promotion to team lead (based on performance), fixed salary plus commission on sales

Subsequently (Based on performance) Client Service Officers would be promoted to Business Development Officers and would enjoy higher Salary + Commission + Medical Insurance, Leave, Leave allowance and 13th Month pay.

Requirements

B.Sc /HND in any discipline

No experience is required but interest in building a career in the insurance industry is required

Good communication skill

Ability to use Microsoft office tools (MS Word, Power Point and Excel)

Graduates who have completed NYSC are encouraged to apply

Application Closing Date

12th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send an application letter with an updated CV to: hr@libinsurancebrokers.com using the job title as the subject of the email.