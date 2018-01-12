BANKING & FINANCE JOB | United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Trainees Recruitment 2018

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

In 2005, UBA was born through one of the biggest mergers on the African continent. capital markets with the business combination with Standard Trust Bank (STB) Plc. From the merger UBA has emerged as a Pan-African provides a full range of solutions and services that span the full value chain from retail to corporate. UBA is also the acclaimed leader in electronic payments in the sub-region.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: HR Trainee



Reference #: HCM001

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Human Resources

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment



Educational Qualification

Minimum Educational level – OND/HND/B.Sc in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Credit/ 2nd class lower in any related discipline

Specification

Are you confident in taking initiative and be assertive?

Are you creative, innovative, result oriented and self-driven?

Do you have great Learning agility?

Do you have 0 -2year work experience?

Do you have OND/HND/B.Sc in any discipline with a minimum of Lower Credit/ 2nd class lower?

Have you completed NYSC?

Do you have passion for supporting people?

Are you bi-lingual (French & English, Portuguese will be an added advantage)?

Are you Techy and Social Media Savvy?

Application Closing Date

15th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY