India, Nigeria Strengthen Cultural Partnership Through Cinema

The High Commission of India in Abuja has deepened cultural relations with Nigeria through a joint film initiative held in collaboration with the Kaduna International Film Festival.

The event, which took place at the Indian High Commission’s Chancery in Abuja, featured short film screenings and a panel discussion focused on creative collaboration between both nations. It brought together diplomats, Nollywood practitioners, cultural enthusiasts, and representatives of the Indian community in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the High Commission said the initiative was designed to promote cultural understanding and creative partnerships between the Indian and Nigerian film industries.

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Abhishek Singh, said cinema has always played a strong role in connecting both countries. He noted that Bollywood produces about 2,000 films each year, while Nollywood is recognised as the second-largest film industry in the world by volume.

“The Indian community in Nigeria, estimated at over 50,000, continues to play an active role in our cultural exchanges,” Singh said. “We have organised film festivals in different cities to showcase Indian culture and strengthen our friendship.”

He announced that the High Commission will soon launch a new initiative called Bollywood and Yamarita, which will combine film screenings with Nigerian cuisine as a way of celebrating shared creativity.

During the evening, two short films were screened: the Indian production Good Morning and the Nigerian film Not So Long a Letter. The screenings were followed by a panel discussion titled Celebration of Our Rich Cultural Heritage and the Need for Collaboration.

The panel featured journalist Swat Duniah-Adalumo as moderator, alongside filmmaker Dr Ahmed Sarari, actor Francis Duru, and actress Steph-Nora Okere. Discussions centred on how film can foster mutual understanding and expand opportunities for cultural and creative cooperation.

Ambassador Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cultural relations. He noted that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Nigeria in 2024, both countries signed a Programme of Culture Cooperation and Exchanges (2024–2029) to support cross-cultural projects and film partnerships.

An MoU on film co-production is currently being reviewed by both governments. Singh also praised Indo-Nigerian filmmakers such as Hamisha Daryani, known for the Netflix hit Namaste Wahala and the 2024 series Postcards.

He added that India’s International Film Festival will hold in Goa from November 22 to 28, 2025, providing a global platform for filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts to share diverse perspectives.

India and Nigeria established diplomatic relations in 1960 and have since maintained strong economic and cultural ties. Bollywood films have long been popular among Nigerian audiences, while Nollywood continues to gain international recognition for its creativity and storytelling.